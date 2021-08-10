HOUSTON — Deshaun Watson returned to practice with the Houston Texans on Monday after not taking part in workouts for almost a week.
Watson reported to camp on time and was on the field for the team’s first five days of practice, participating in individual drills only. When the players wore pads for the first time this season last Tuesday, he did not participate and was not on the field.
He continued to be absent from practice until Monday when he trotted onto the field with the rest of the team. He only worked during individual drills and went into the indoor practice facility after the first five periods of work. He returned to the field near the end of the two-hour practice and watched as his teammates went through 11-on-11 work.
Coach David Culley refused to say why Watson stopped practicing with the team last week, and he wasn’t available to answer questions regarding his return Monday because he spoke before practice.
Giants take Barkley off PUP list
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have activated Saquon Barkley from the physically unable to perform list, although it’s likely the star running back will not do much immediately. Coach Joe Judge made the announcement Monday, noting Barkley is not going to be pushed and there is no timetable to get him into a preseason game — or even play when the season opens on Sept. 12.
Falcons sign Foreman, activate McGary
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons signed running back D’Onta Foreman on Monday, adding depth behind new starter Mike Davis.
The Falcons also activated right tackle Kaleb McGary, a starter the last two years, from the physically unable to perform list. McGary missed the start of training camp for undisclosed reasons.
Saints kicker Lutz to undergo surgery
METAIRIE, La. — Saints kicker Wil Lutz has scheduled surgery to repair a core muscle injury and it is unclear if he’ll return in time for the regular season.
Lutz announced the procedure with a post on social media and Saints coach Sean Payton said the Saints would have to work out kickers and sign a new one “at least” for the preseason.
BASEBALL
Rockies: Fan was yelling at mascot ‘Dinger’
DENVER — The Colorado Rockies said a fan suspected of repeatedly yelling a racial slur at Florida outfielder Lewis Brinson was actually hollering at “Dinger,” the club’s purple, polka-dotted dinosaur mascot.
“After a thorough investigation that included calls, emails and video clips from concerned fans, media and broadcast partners, the Colorado Rockies have concluded that the fan was indeed yelling for Rockies mascot Dinger in hopes of getting his attention for a photo, and there was never any racial slur that occurred,” the team said in a statement Monday.
BASKETBALL
Bulls finalize sign-and-trade deal for Ball
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls have finalized a sign-and-trade deal for point guard Lonzo Ball with the New Orleans Pelicans. The announcement Sunday night came after Ball agreed last week to a four-year, $85 million contract with Chicago. The Bulls sent Garrett Temple, Tomas Satoransky, a 2024 second-round draft pick and cash to New Orleans.
Doncic signing huge extension with Mavs
DALLAS — Luka Doncic is set to sign a $207 million supermax extension with the Dallas Mavericks, who sent an entourage to the Slovenian star’s home country to finish off the biggest contract in franchise history. The deal was agreed to on Monday with a news conference planned for today.
News of Doncic’s five-year deal, which will kick in for the 2022-23 season, came as the Mavericks re-signed his most reliable scoring partner in the backcourt, shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr., to a $75 million, four-year contract.
HOCKEY
Blackhawks radio analyst says he has cancer
CHICAGO — Longtime Chicago Blackhawks radio analyst Troy Murray announced he has cancer. Murray said Monday he wanted “to let everyone know of the challenge that I’m currently facing.” He said he is confident he will beat the disease and looks forward “to being in the booth calling Blackhawk games in front of the most passionate and energetic fans in all of hockey.”
The 59-year-old Murray did not specify the type of cancer he has or provide any other details about his condition.
TENNIS
Murray replaces Wawrinka in U.S. Open draw
Andy Murray moved into the field for the U.S. Open on Monday when another past champion at Flushing Meadows, Stan Wawrinka, pulled out because he still is recovering from foot surgery. Murray is a former No. 1 and three-time Grand Slam title winner, including in New York in 2012.