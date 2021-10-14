NEW YORK — The NBA may have seen the last of Kyrie Irving in a Brooklyn Nets uniform. Irving has only one more guaranteed year on his contract before he is eligible to become a free agent. The Nets entered the offseason with every intention of signing all three of their superstars to contract extensions. His decision not to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, however, changed that and the Nets are no longer interested in offering their ineligible superstar a contract extension, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. “(Irving) was willing to sacrifice $16 million in salary this upcoming year,” Charania said on “The Glue Guys” podcast, “and $186 million dollars as far as an extension that he will not be offered now.” The issue there, of course, is that Irving has an additional year on his contract. Irving is eligible to enter free agency, but he has a player option on his contract worth $36.5 million. If he opts into that season in Brooklyn, there will be more drama surrounding the Nets and their navigation skills in even more uncharted waters. FOOTBALL IOWA CITY — Former University of Iowa quarterback Tom Poholsky passed away suddenly on Oct. 6, the school announced Wednesday. Poholsky lettered for the Hawkeyes from 1986-89 following a redshirt season in 1985. He joined the Hawkeyes after a prep career in St. Louis and served as a Hawkeye team captain his senior season. Iowa posted a 30-16-3 record during his career, including Holiday Bowl wins in 1986 and 1987. Poholsky’s best career start came during his freshman season as he led Iowa to a 24-21 upset at Michigan State on national television. He completed 18 of 29 pass attempts for 240 yards and two touchdowns against the Spartans. SALT LAKE CITY — A 22-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe at a party was charged Wednesday with aggravated murder and other counts. Lowe, 21, died at a late-September house party just hours after the team defeated Washington State University. Buk M. Buk was charged with aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, possession of a firearm by a restricted person and obstruction of justice. The first charges carry the possibility of the death penalty. BASEBALL SAN FRANCISCO — Sooner than many baseball fans wanted, maybe, but the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers will meet in a winner-take-all Game 5 of the NL Division Series tonight at Oracle Park. The game will air at 8:07 p.m. on TBS. At this point, both teams have posted 109 wins this season. Logan Webb, who was dominant in winning the opener for the Giants, faces Julio Urías, who led the majors with 20 victories and got the victory in Game 2. ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays minor league pitcher David Hess says he is starting chemotherapy to treat a cancerous tumor in his chest. Hess tweeted Wednesday that he went to an emergency room about a week ago after experiencing chest tightness and shortness of breath. The 28-year-old has pitched in the majors for Baltimore, Miami and Tampa Bay, going 6-22 in parts of four seasons. He finished this year with Triple-A Durham, where he was 6-2 with a 3.57 ERA. Ray Fosse, an all-star catcher, two-time World Series champion and longtime broadcaster, has passed away at age 74, the Oakland Athletics announced Wednesday. Fosse announced in August he was stepping away from the A’s broadcast booth to fully devote his efforts toward a 16-year battle with cancer. TRACK & FIELD Kenyan Olympic runner and two-time world bronze medalist Agnes Tirop was found dead at her home Wednesday with stab wounds and her husband was missing and wanted for questioning, police said. Elgeyo Marakwet County police chief Tom Makori said they were searching for Tirop’s husband after his family reported he had phoned them crying and asking for God’s forgiveness for something he had done. SOCCER COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tim Weah scored on a shot that deflected off the goalkeeper in the 66th minute after Sergiño Dest started the comeback from a first-minute deficit, and the United States rallied past Costa Rica, 2-1, on Wednesday night to ease pressure as World Cup qualifying neared the halfway point. The U.S. has 11 points after six of 14 matches, with its three toughest games still ahead — at home against Mexico on Nov. 12 plus away matches at Mexico and Costa Rica.
TH news services
