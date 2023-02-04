Mikal Bridges scored 25 points and Dario Saric had 14 with 13 rebounds Friday night to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 106-94 victory over host Boston and send the NBA-leading Celtics to their fourth loss in six games.
Chris Paul added 15 points, eight assists and six rebounds for Phoenix, which had a 20-point, second-quarter lead trimmed to one by the end of the third. The Suns opened the fourth with eight straight points to turn back Boston’s rally.
Jaylen Brown scored 27 points and Jayson Tatum had 20 for the Celtics.
Trail Blazers 124, Wizards 116 — At Washington: Anfernee Simons scored 20 of his 33 points in the third quarter and Portland erased a 20-point deficit, snapping Washington’s six-game winning streak.
Pistons 118, Hornets 112 — At Detroit: Saddiq Bey scored 22 points, including a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 32.1 seconds left, and Detroit rallied to beat Charlotte.
Pacers 107, Kings 104 — At Indianapolis: Buddy Hield scored 21 points against his former team and Indiana beat Sacramento to stop a four-game losing streak.
Raptors 117, Rockets 111 — At Houston: Fred VanVleet scored 32 points, Gary Trent Jr. added 29 and Toronto snapped a two-game skid with a win over Houston.
76ers 137, Spurs 125 — At San Antonio: Joel Embiid had 33 points and 10 rebounds and Philadelphia beat San Antonio, sending the scuffling Spurs to their eighth straight loss.
