CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks fired team president John McDonough on Monday, ending a wildly successful run that included three Stanley Cup championships.
The surprising move, coming with the NHL season on pause because of the coronavirus pandemic, raises all sorts of questions about the direction of one of the league’s marquee franchises. McDonough had been supportive of general manager Stan Bowman despite three straight seasons of lackluster results.
Owner Rocky Wirtz said it was a difficult move, but he thinks it’s the “right decision for the future of the organization and its fans.” Danny Wirtz, Rocky’s 43-year-old son and a vice president with the team, is replacing McDonough on an interim basis.
The 66-year-old McDonough is one of the most respected figures in sports business. He was president of the Chicago Cubs before he was hired by Rocky Wirtz in 2007 to take over the Blackhawks.
McDonough was a pivotal figure in Chicago’s rise to the top of the NHL on and off the ice. The team has an active sellout streak of 531 games. The organization is well known for its fan experience and marketing effort.
BASKETBALL
Bulls hire 76ers Eversley as GM
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls have hired Philadelphia 76ers executive Marc Eversley to replace the fired Gar Forman as general manager and work under new top basketball executive Arturas Karnisovas, a person familiar with the situation said Monday.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move hadn’t been announced. ESPN first reported the hiring.
Eversley, a Canadian, becomes the Bulls’ first black general manager after four years in Philadelphia’s front office — the past two as senior vice president of player personnel.
He spent a decade at Nike, managing company-owned retail stores in Ontario before moving to their corporate office in Oregon and becoming the point person for their basketball player relationship division. He then worked in Toronto’s front office for seven years and Washington’s for three before joining the 76ers.
NBA pushes back reopening date
MIAMI — The NBA has pushed back the possible reopening date of some team practice facilities for at least a week until May 8 at the earliest, saying Monday the extra time was needed in part to make sure player training options would be safe and controlled in an effort to try to mitigate the threats caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The May 8 date is far from firm, the NBA said, warning teams that it “may push this timing back if developments warrant.” The league planned on giving teams the option of reopening facilities as early as Friday, though ultimately decided more time was needed across the league for many reasons.
Draft prospect facing murder charge
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A Tulane University basketball player who recently declared for the NBA draft is charged with murder and other counts in a Georgia slaying.
Teshaun Hightower, who led the Green Wave in scoring last season, was booked into jail Saturday on multiple charges, including murder and aggravated assault, Henry County Jail records show.
He was one of six people wanted in connection with an April 8 homicide in Stockbridge, Ga., Henry County police said in a Facebook post Friday. Police spokesman Capt. Randy Lee told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the victim, Devante Anthony Long, died from gunshot wounds after he was taken to a hospital.
Lakers return $4.6M from stimulus program
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers have repaid a loan of roughly $4.6 million from coronavirus business relief funds after learning the program had been depleted.
The Lakers applied for the loan under the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, a part of the federal government’s $2.2 trillion stimulus package. The Lakers’ request was granted in the first round of distribution, but after the fund ran out of money in less than two weeks, the team returned its loan, as did several wealthier businesses including Shake Shack and AutoNation.
FOOTBALL
Vikings announce addition of 12 rookies
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to terms on contracts with 12 college free agents, after a record haul of 15 draft picks over the weekend.
The Vikings announced Monday they added Oregon tackle Brady Aiello, North Carolina tight end Jake Bargas, Penn State wide receiver Dan Chisena, Central Florida cornerback Nevelle Clarke, Texas A&M wide receiver Quartney Davis, North Carolina safety Myles Dorn, Appalachian State linebacker Jordan Fehr, Pittsburgh tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart, Michigan State guard Tyler Higby, Augustana center Jake Lacina, Baylor linebacker Blake Lynch, and Boise State defensive tackle David Moa.
Patriots FB Devlin announces retirement
BOSTON — Patriots fullback James Develin is retiring from the NFL because of complications from the neck injury that caused him to miss the final 14 games of last season. Develin announced his decision on Instagram Monday.
Browns exercise options on Garrett, Njoku
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns exercised the fifth-year contract options on star defensive end Myles Garrett and tight end David Njoku on Monday. The decision on Garrett was not a surprise while Njoku’s future seemed uncertain following several offseason moves by the team.
AUTO RACING
Retired Kenseth to replace Larson
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former NASCAR champion Matt Kenseth will again come out of retirement to compete for Chip Ganassi Racing as the replacement for fired driver Kyle Larson.
Larson lost his job two weeks ago for using a racial slur while competing in a virtual race. Although Ganassi developement driver Ross Chastain was assumed to be the leading contender to replace Larson in the No. 42 Chevrolet, the team instead announced Monday it will go with the two-time Daytona 500 winner.