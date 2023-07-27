NEW YORK — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred’s term was extended until 2029 on Wednesday by major league owners.
The decision to give Manfred a third term in charge of the sport was made during a vote in a telephone conference call with the 30 team owners. The extension keeps Manfred in place until Jan. 25, 2029.
Manfred, 64, succeeded Bud Selig in January 2015 and was given a five-year term. Owners voted in November 2018 to offer Manfred a new deal through the 2024 season.
Manfred has overseen a period of on-field change for the sport, including instituting a pitch clock and limits on defensive shifts this season. Game times have dropped by about a half-hour and offense by left-handed batters has increased.
He presided over the deal with players that led to pandemic-shortened 60-game schedule in 2020, the institution of automatic runners at second base in extra-inning games that began that year and a 99-day lockout last year that ended with a five-year labor contract that runs through the 2026 season.
The collective bargaining agreement also expanded use of the designated hitter to the National League.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
The Colorado board of regents has scheduled a special meeting Thursday with athletics operations on the agenda, ramping up speculation the school is considering a return to the Big 12 from the Pac-12.
The board of regents for the Boulder-based school met on Wednesday and then scheduled another session to be conducted remotely, according to a posted notification.
Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark has spoken for months about his desire to expand the conference and add western schools. Meanwhile, the Pac-12 has seemed vulnerable to more poaching after losing USC and UCLA to the Big Ten the longer it takes for it to land a new media rights contract.
FOOTBALL
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears and tight end Cole Kmet agreed Wednesday to a multi-year, $50 million contract extension, a reward for a homegrown player coming off his best season.
Kmet had 50 receptions for 544 yards and seven touchdowns last season after catching just two scoring passes through his first two years. He has 138 catches for 1,399 yards in his career.
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — A person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press that quarterback Aaron Rodgers took a pay cut and agreed to a new two-year, $75 million guaranteed contract with the New York Jets.
The four-time NFL MVP had nearly $110 million in guaranteed money remaining on his previous deal signed with Green Bay. But Rodgers is taking less money with New York and reiterating his stay with the Jets is likely to last beyond just this season. NFL Network first reported the sides had agreed to a new deal.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Carolina Panthers coach Frank Reich wasted no time naming rookie Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft, the team’s starting quarterback for the Sept. 10 opener against the Atlanta Falcons. Young, a two-year starter at Alabama and the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, will become the first rookie to start a season opener for the Panthers since Cam Newton in 2021.
BASKETBALL
LOS ANGELES — Neither Bronny James’ family nor the university have offered updates on his condition. The 18-year-old son of LeBron James went into cardiac arrest during a basketball practice with his team at the University of Southern California on Monday.
James spent only a brief time in intensive care. That’s a positive sign for his long-term recovery from the frightening episode. Bronny James was in stable condition Tuesday.
The NBA has announced the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic will play a regular-season game in Mexico City on Nov. 9. It will be the 32nd NBA game in Mexico since 1992. That’s more than in any country besides the United States and Canada.
The Hawks will be playing in Mexico for the first time and the Magic for the fourth time since 2012.
HOCKEY
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. — A doctor who says he received the nickname “Hockey Doc” after spending more than two decades providing medical assistance to youth hockey teams in Michigan and Minnesota will stand trial on charges that he sexually assaulted patients.
Zvi Levran faces 22 counts of criminal sexual conduct involving former hockey players. He denies any wrongdoing.
The Carolina Hurricanes have signed top center Sebastian Aho to an eight-year contract extension worth $78 million. Once the deal goes into effect for the 2024-25 NHL season Aho will count $9.75 million against the salary cap from that point through 2032. The 26-year-old Finn has 468 points in 520 career regular-season games all with Carolina.
TENNIS
LONDON — Tennis coach and former top-10 player Mark Philippoussis has been fined $10,000 by the International Tennis Integrity Agency for breaching betting sponsorship rules.
The ITIA said Wednesday that the Australian was also given a four-month suspended ban “after receiving payment for providing a voiceover to promotional content for a gaming operator.” It said Philippoussis did not contest the charge and had fully cooperated with the investigation.