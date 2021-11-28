Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Aubrey Joens had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Ashley Joens added 13 points as No. 13 Iowa State beat Penn State, 93-59, at the Gulf Coast Showcase on Saturday at Hertz Arena in Estero Fla.
Beatriz Jordao also had 13 points, Lexi Donarski added 12 and Morgan Kane had 11 for the Cyclones (6-0).
Emily Ryan just missed a double-double with nine points and 10 assists.
Creighton 79, Northern Iowa 72 — At Omaha, Neb.: Karli Rucker scored 20 points and Bre Gunnels added 19 to pace Northern Iowa in a loss to Creighton.
Drake 84, San Francisco 60 — At Las Vegas: Megan Meyer scored 15 points and Sarah Beth Gueldner added 14 as Drake beat San Francisco at the Nugget Classic.
MEN
No. 2 UCLA 73, UNLC 51 — At Las Vegas: Jules Bernard scored 18 points and had two blocks as UCLA beat UNLV.
No. 17 Arizona 105, Sacramento State 59 — At Tucson, Ariz.: Azuolas Tubelis scored 22 points, Christian Koloko added 20, and Arizona routed Sacramento State.