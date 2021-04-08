The Detroit Pistons signed forward Tyler Cook to a multi-year contract.
The team did not release terms of the agreement Wednesday. The 6-foot-8 Cook signed a 10-day contract with the Pistons on March 18, followed by a second 10-day deal March 28.
Cook has appeared in 11 games with the Pistons, averaging 4.0 points in 13.8 minutes per game. The 23-year-old Cook has played in 28 career games with Detroit, Cleveland, Denver and Brooklyn. He played college basketball at Iowa.
The Pistons play at Sacramento on Thursday night.
Wizards 131, Magic 116 — At Orlando, Fla.: Bradley Beal returned from a five-game absence to score 26 points, Russell Westbrook had his 20th triple-double of the season and Washington made a season-best 19 3-pointers in the win.
Washington snapped a four-game losing streak, but not before it blew most of a 21-point third-quarter lead.
Celtics 101, Knicks 99 — At Boston: Jaylen Brown had 32 points and 10 rebounds, and Boston rallied in the fourth quarter to beat New York. Jayson Tatum committed eight turnovers but finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Marcus Smart added 17 points, 14 in the fourth quarter, and nine assists for the Celtics, who have won three of four.
Rockets 102, Mavericks 93 — At Houston: John Wall had 31 points and seven assists in his return from injury, and the Houston Rockets snapped a five-game skid with a 102-93 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Wall had missed the previous four games with swelling in his right knee. Christian Wood added 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Rockets.
Pacers 141, Timberwolves 137— At Indianapolis: Aaron Holiday scored 22 points, brother Justin Holiday had 21 and short-handed Indiana beat Minnesota. The Pacers were without All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis and three other injured starters, and had lost nine of 10 home games. Karl-Anthony Towns led NBA-worst Minnesota with 32 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. Anthony Edwards had 27 points.
Nets 139, Pelicans 111 — At New York: Kevin Durant returned from a 23-game absence to spark Brooklyn’s most explosive half of the season, finishing with 17 points and perfect shooting in the Nets’ rout.
Grizzlies 131, Hawks 113 — At Atlanta: Grayson Allen scored 17 of his season-high 30 points in a dominant third quarter, leading Memphis past short-handed Atlanta.
Hornets 113, Thunder 102 — At Oklahoma City: Jalen McDaniels had a career-high 21 points in his second career start to help Charlotte beat Oklahoma City.