AMES, Iowa – Iowa State University has hired T.J. Otzelberger as the school’s head men’s basketball coach.
Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard announced the hiring today, according to a press release.
Otzelberger has been head coach of UNLV since 2019, leading the Runnin’ Rebels to a 28-29 record in two seasons.
A Wisconsin native, Otzelberger previously served as a recruiter and bench coach for Iowa State under head coaches Greg McDermott, Fred Hoiberg and Steve Prohm.
The Cyclones parted ways with Prohm Monday, after he went 97-95 over six seasons. Iowa State finished 2-22 overall (0-18 in the Big 12 conference) this season.
“It’s with great excitement and anticipation that we welcome T.J., Alison and their three children to Iowa State,” Pollard said in the release. “T.J. was instrumental in helping our program achieve some of its most-significant achievement and he is keenly aware of what it takes to be successful at Iowa State.”