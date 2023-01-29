Xavier Bledson’s 20 points off of the bench helped lead Indiana State to a 79-71 victory over Northern Iowa on Saturday in Terre Haute, Ind.
Bledson shot 7-for-10 (3-for-6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Sycamores (14-9, 7-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Cameron Henry scored 14 points while going 5 of 9 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and added 12 rebounds.
Cooper Neese and Zach Hobbs tallied 14 points each as the Sycamores broke a five-game skid.
Bowen Born led the way for the Panthers (12-10, 8-4) with 20 points and four assists. Dubuque Hempstead grad Michael Duax added 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Northern Iowa. In addition, Cole Henry finished with 10 points.
Indiana State took a 37-31 lead in the first half with a 14-2 run. Indiana State took the lead for good with 8:57 remaining in the second half on a 3-pointer from Zach Hobbs to make it a 62-60 game.
Oklahoma 93, No. 2 Alabama 69 — At Norman, Okla.: Grant Sherfield scored a season-high 30 points, and Oklahoma beat Alabama in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
No. 3 Houston 75, Cincinnati 69 — At Houston: Jarace Walker had a career-high 25 points and seven rebounds, and Houston rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit to defeat Cincinnati.
No. 4 Tennessee 82, No. 10 Texas 71 — At Knoxville, Tenn.: Olivier Nkamhoua scored 27 points, and Zakai Zeigler chipped in 22 to lead the Volunteers in the Big 12-SEC Challenge game.
No. 5 Kansas State 64, Florida 50 — At Manhattan, Kan.: Keyontae Johnson had 13 points and 11 rebounds against his former team, and Kansas State won in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.
No. 6 Arizona 95, Washington 72 — At Seattle: Azuolas Tubelis had 25 points and 10 rebounds, Oumar Ballo added 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Arizona used a big second-half run to pull away.
No. 7 Virginia 76, Boston College 57 — At Charlottesville, Va.: Armaan Franklin and Jayden Gardner scored 18 points each and Virginia used a big first-half run to take control in a win over Boston College, the Cavaliers’ sixth straight victory.
Mississippi State 81, No. 11 TCU 74 (OT) — At Starkville, Miss.: Tolu Smith had 27 points, 13 rebounds and five assists to lead Mississippi State. Dashawn Davis added 16 points to help Mississippi State (13-8) snap a five-game losing streak.
Creighton 84, No. 13 Xavier 67 — At Omaha, Neb.: Arthur Kamula scored 20 points, Creighton’s four other starters finished in double-figures and the Bluejays toppled Xavier for their fourth straight Big East win.
No. 14 Gonzaga 82, Portland 67 — At Portland, Ore.: Julian Strawther dropped 40 points as Gonzaga improved to 17-4. Moses Wood paced Portland with 19 points.
West Virginia 80, No. 15 Auburn 77 — At Morgantown, W.Va.: Erik Stevenson scored a career-high 31 points and West Virginia withstood a furious late rally from Auburn to beat the Tigers in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
No. 16 Marquette 89, DePaul 69 — At Chicago: David Joplin went 8-for-11 from 3-point range for a career-high 28 points, Tyler Kolek had a double-double and Marquette defeated DePaul.
No. 17 Baylor 67, Arkansas 64 — At Waco, Texas: Keyonte George scored 24 points to lead Baylor in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The 16-5 Bears never trailed again after Flo Thamba made two free throws for a 55-53 lead with 3:37 left.
Hofstra 85, No. 18 College of Charleston 81 — At Charleston, S.C.: Aaron Estrada scored 25 points and Darlinstone Dubar added 18 as Hofstra ended Charleston’s 20-game win streak.
Pittsburgh 71, No. 20 Miami 68 — At Pittsburgh: Blake Hinson tipped in a Jamarius Burton miss with 31 seconds remaining and Pittsburgh rallied past Miami.
No. 21 Florida Atlantic 70, Western Kentucky 63 — At Boca Raton, Fla.: Brandon Weatherspoon scored 14 points and Florida Atlantic remained undefeated at home. The victory extended FAU’s winning streak to a program-record 20 games, which is now the nation’s longest.
No. 24 Clemson 82, Florida State 81 — At Tallahassee, Fla.: Chase Hunter drove the lane and drew a foul, sinking the free throw, to help Clemson escape with the win. Hunter Tyson scored 27 points on 10 of 17 shooting for Clemson, which halted an eight-game road losing streak to Florida State.
