Xavier Bledson’s 20 points off of the bench helped lead Indiana State to a 79-71 victory over Northern Iowa on Saturday in Terre Haute, Ind.

Bledson shot 7-for-10 (3-for-6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Sycamores (14-9, 7-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Cameron Henry scored 14 points while going 5 of 9 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and added 12 rebounds.

