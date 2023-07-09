Reds Brewers Baseball
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Colin Rea, a Cascade, Iowa, native, delivers during the first inning of a National League Central game against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday in Milwaukee. The Reds won, 8-5.

 Morry Gash The Associated Press

MILWAUKEE — Elly De La Cruz became the first Reds player since 1919 to steal second, third and home in the same inning, the latest electrifying play from the franchise-changing rookie, and Cincinnati beat the Milwaukee Brewers, 8-5, on Saturday.

De La Cruz broke a 5-5 tie in the seventh inning with a two-out RBI single off Elvis Peguero, then made the reliever’s life miserable in a span of two pitches. He stole second on a 1-1 offering from Peguero (1-2). On the next pitch, De La Cruz swiped third without a throw.

