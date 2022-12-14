APTOPIX WCup Argentina Croatia Soccer
Argentina’s Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot during a World Cup semifinal match against Croatia on Tuesday in Lusail, Qatar.

 Natacha Pisarenko The Associated Press

LUSAIL, Qatar — Lionel Messi is back in the World Cup final with Argentina on his mission to win soccer’s biggest prize for the first time.

And, at 35, he could hardly be playing any better.

