CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The University of Northern Iowa women’s basketball team dominated Iowa from the opening tip en route to an 88-66 win over the Hawkeyes, the first win over Iowa since 2006.
UNI opened the game on a 7-1 run and never trailed. The Panthers built a 21-12 after the first quarter and didn’t let up.
Kam Finley led the Panthers with 20 points, while Western Dubuque grad Megan Maahs chipped in nine points and five rebounds and Rose Simon-Ressler had seven points and one rebound.
Makenzie Meyer led the Hawkeyes with 14 points and Amanda Ollinger grabbed 10 rebounds.