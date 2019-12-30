Kofi Cockburn scored a career-high 26 points and Illinois beat North Carolina A&T, 95-64, on Sunday in Champaign, Ill.
The 7-foot freshman also grabbed nine rebounds, narrowly missing his seventh double-double in 13 games. Cockburn has more double-doubles this season than any other freshman in the country. He scored 23 points on two occasions earlier this season against Grand Canyon and Miami.
Ayo Dosunmu had 19 points and Alan Griffin added 18 for Illinois (9-4).
No. 22 West Virginia 67, No. 2 Ohio State 59 — At Cleveland: Miles McBride scored six of his season-high 21 points in the final 2:22 and West Virginia rallied to beat Ohio State.
No. 5 Kansas 72, Stanford 56 — At Stanford, Calif.: Isaiah Moss scored 17 points and Kansas overcame an inconsistent performance on both ends to beat Stanford.
No. 6 Oregon 98, Alabama State 59 — At Eugene, Ore.: Chris Duarte scored a season-high 31 points and Oregon pounded Alabama State in its final tuneup before Pac-12 play.
No. 8 Auburn 86, Lipscomb 59 — At Auburn, Ala.: Danjel Purifoy had 17 points and nine rebounds and Auburn beat Lipscomb to improve to 12-0.
No. 11 Michigan 86, UMass-Lowell 60 — At Ann Arbor, Mich.: Jon Teske had 25 points and eight rebounds, Eli Brooks added 15 points, and Michigan rolled in its nonconference finale.
No. 13 Maryland 84, Bryant 70 — At College Park, Md.: Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 19 points and Maryland ended a two-game slide in the nonconference finale for both teams.
No. 14 Michigan State 95, Western Michigan 62 — At East Lansing, Mich.: Foster Loyer scored 16 points and Xavier Tillman and Aaron Henry added 15 apiece as Michigan State beat Western Michigan.
No. 16 Virginia 65, Navy 56 — At Charlottesville, Va.: Kihei Clark scored five points during a 12-0 second-half run and Virginia overcame a sloppy effort to beat Navy.
No. 20 Penn State 90, Cornell 59 — At State College, Pa.: Mike Watkins scored 16 of his 19 points in the first half as Penn State beat Cornell.
No. 23 Texas Tech 73, Cal State Bakersfield 58 — At Lubbock, Texas: Kyler Edwards scored 18 of his 20 points after halftime and Texas Tech pulled away to win its 54th consecutive home game against nonconference teams.