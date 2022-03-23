MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings and free agent outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith agreed to terms on a three-year, $42 million contract on Tuesday, giving the team a pass-rushing boost from a player recently let go by their biggest rival. Smith, who spent the last three seasons with the Green Bay Packers, has incentives to earn up to $47 million over the life of the deal. The 29-year-old Smith was a Pro Bowl pick in 2019 and 2020 with a combined 26 sacks in 32 games, but he had a major back injury last season and appeared in only one game for the NFC North champions. The Packers released Smith last week. He reached an agreement to return to his original team, the Baltimore Ravens, according to multiple reports, but that contract fell through.
DT Reed signing with Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Free agent defensive tackle Jarran Reed says he’s heading to the Green Bay Packers. Reed indicated his choice Tuesday by tweeting, “Let’s gooooo #GoPackGo so thankful for the opportunity to continue my career in Green Bay.” The Packers haven’t announced his addition yet.
Chiefs sign LB Lee, CB Barcoo for depth
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs signed linebacker Elijah Lee, who starred in college just down Interstate 70 at Kansas State, and cornerback Luq Barcoo on Tuesday to provide depth at both positions. Lee was a seventh-round pick of the Vikings in 2017 who spent his first three seasons with San Francisco before spending the past two with Detroit and Cleveland. He appeared in 16 games and had 15 tackles for the Browns last season.
Bucs, Fournette agree to 3-year contract
TAMPA, Fla. — Shortly after completing a visit with the New England Patriots on Monday night, running back Leonard Fournette agreed to terms with the Bucs on a three-year, $21 million contract. Fournette, 27, had the best overall season of his career in 2021, rushing for 812 yards and eight touchdowns while catching 69 passes for 454 yards and and two scores. BASKETBALL
Antetokounmpo, Bucks dismantle Bulls
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 25 points and 17 rebounds in his return to action and the Milwaukee Bucks extended their recent mastery of the Chicago Bulls with a 126-98 blowout on Tuesday night. Milwaukee played without All-Star forward Khris Middleton, who was dealing with a sore wrist.
Young scores 45, Hawks beat Knicks
NEW YORK — Trae Young had 45 points and eight assists in his first game at Madison Square Garden since last season’s playoffs, leading a late surge that gave the Atlanta Hawks a 117-111 victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.
Magic send Warriors to 3rd straight loss
ORLANDO, Fla. — Franz Wagner made three free throws with 12.2 seconds left and dunked on an inbounds play for the final points, leading the Orlando Magic to a 94-90 win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night. Wendell Carter Jr. led Orlando with 19 points and Wagner finished with 18.
Beverley, Hill fined for roles in dust-up
NEW YORK — The NBA has fined Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley $20,000 and Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill $15,000 for their roles in an on-court altercation during a weekend matchup between the teams. The league announced the fines Tuesday.
Nurkic fined $40K for throwing fan’s phone
NEW YORK — The NBA fined Jusuf Nurkic of the Portland Trail Blazers $40,000 on Tuesday for confronting a fan at a game in Indiana and throwing the person’s cellphone. The incident happened shortly after Sunday’s game between the Blazers and the Pacers. Nurkic approached the fan, walked within a few inches of the person, grabbed the person’s cellphone and tossed it into nearby seats. TENNIS
Aussie Open champ Barty retires
Ash Barty, the No. 1-ranked women’s tennis player in the world, on Tuesday announced her retirement at the age of 25. The announcement came less than two months after she won her home Australian Open, her third Grand Slam singles title. She also won the French Open in 2019 and Wimbledon last year. GOLF
Oakland Hills lands US Open in 2034 and 2051
DETROIT — Oakland Hills Country Club, reeling from a fire that destroyed its century-old clubhouse last month, has landed the U.S. Open in 2034 and 2051. Oakland Hills has hosted six U.S. Opens and has been trying for years to attract a seventh, and first since 1996. The club has hosted a slew of other significant professional and amateur golf events, including three PGA Championships and the 2004 Ryder Cup.
