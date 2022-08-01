Paul DeJong homered for the second straight game after ending a minor league demotion, Andre Pallante pitched into the ninth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals earned a 5-0 victory Sunday in Washington.
Corey Dickerson also homered for the Cardinals, who broke the game open in the fourth inning against starter Josiah Gray (7-7).
Washington star Juan Soto was 0-for-3 with a walk. Soto is one of several Nationals who could be dealt before Tuesday’s trade deadline. Washington has the worst record in the majors at 35-68 and went 6-19 in July.
Pallante (4-4) allowed five hits in eight-plus innings and earned his first road victory for St. Louis. He struck out a career-high eight and walked one.
Gray allowed four runs on five hits in five innings while striking out six.
Braves 1, Diamondbacks 0 — At Atlanta: Austin Riley hit a run-scoring double off Mark Melancon in the ninth inning and Atlanta completed a three-game sweep of Arizona. Max Fried, Dylan Lee and Kenley Jansen (5-0) combined on a four-hitter for the Braves.
Pirates 8, Phillies 2 — At Pittsburgh: Alec Bohm fell a triple shy of the cycle and matched a career best with four hits as Philadelphia completed a four-game sweep of Pittsburgh. Bohm hit his seventh homer of the season in the sixth, a solo shot that gave him four hits on just five pitches and extended Philadelphia’s lead to seven runs. Nick Castellanos also had four hits, with his fourth single coming in the ninth. Kyle Schwarber hit his NL-leading 33rd homer.
Mets 9, Marlins 3 — At Miami: Francisco Lindor had three hits and New York pounded trade deadline target Pablo López. The Mets swept Miami and handed the Marlins their seventh straight home loss.
Dodgers 7, Rockies 3 — At Denver: James Outman homered on the first swing of his first big-league at-bat and finished with three hits and three RBIs as Los Angeles closed out July with 21 victories.
Giants 4, Cubs 0 — At San Francisco: Carlos Rodon struck out 10 and allowed just two hits in seven innings, and John Brebbia and Camilo Doval pitched scoreless innings of relief for San Francisco. In the fourth, Jason Vosler hit a two-run single and Austin Wynns added a two-run double.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
White Sox 4, Athletics 1 — At Chicago: José Abreu and Eloy Jiménez homered, Dylan Cease threw six strong innings and Chicago won for the 10th time in 15 games and moved about .500. Abreu and Leury García had two hits apiece for the White Sox, who trailed first-place Minnesota by three games entering the day. Cease (11-4) allowed a run and four hits, striking out seven and walking one in winning his fourth straight start. Liam Hendriks picked up his 20th save in 23 opportunities.
Rangers 5, Angels 2 — At Anaheim, Calif.: Ezequiel Duran hit a three-run double in the ninth inning as Texas beat the Angels despite Los Angeles starter Reid Detmers throwing an immaculate inning. Detmers became the first pitcher in seven years with a no-hitter and an immaculate inning in the same season, achieving the latter during the second inning when he struck out Duran, Kole Calhoun and Charlie Culberson on nine pitches.
Astros 3, Mariners 2 (10 innings) — At Houston: Yordan Alvarez hit an RBI single with one out in the 10th inning to lift Houston. The AL-West leading Astros scored two runs in the first inning to take the lead. The Mariners used a two-run homer by Jesse Winker in the eight inning to tie it.
Guardians 5, Rays 3 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Austin Hedges had a tiebreaking two-run single in the fifth to help Cleveland beat All-Star Game starter Shane McClanahan and Tampa Bay. Cleveland won its first series against the Rays since August 2017 and ended a long stretch of games on the road with a 6-5 record.
Blue Jays 4, Tigers 1 — At Toronto: Matt Chapman hit a two-run home run, José Berríos pitched seven strong innings to win his third straight decision and Toronto beat error-prone Detroit. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette had RBI doubles as the Blue Jays have won 12 of 15.
Royals 8, Yankees 6 — At New York: Salvador Perez hit a three-run homer off All-Star closer Clay Holmes in the ninth inning, and Kansas City avoided being swept in the season series.
INTERLEAGUE
Red Sox 7, Brewers 2 — At Boston: Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez and Christian Vázquez each had an RBI double as Boston won for the fourth time in 17 games. NL Central-leading Milwaukee lost for only the second time in nine games since the All-Star break.
Reds 3, Orioles 2 — At Cincinnati: Brandon Drury reached 20 homers for the first time in his big league career when he hit a tiebreaking drive in the eighth inning to give Cincinnati a win over Baltimore.
Padres 3, Twins 2 — — At San Diego: Jurickson Profar homered for the second straight game and had a hand in the go-ahead rally as San Diego took two out of three from AL Central-leading Minnesota.
