Cardinals Nationals Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Andre Pallante throws during the third inning Sunday against the Washington Nationals. He pitched eight shutout innings in a 5-0 road victory.

 Nick Wass The Associated Press

Paul DeJong homered for the second straight game after ending a minor league demotion, Andre Pallante pitched into the ninth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals earned a 5-0 victory Sunday in Washington.

Corey Dickerson also homered for the Cardinals, who broke the game open in the fourth inning against starter Josiah Gray (7-7).

