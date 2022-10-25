CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The NFL said it is looking into what transpired between two game officials and Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans in the tunnel of Bank of America Stadium after the Buccaneers’ 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
A reporter captured a video of side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter approaching Evans as he is making his way toward the locker room.
There is a short inaudible exchange between the game officials and Evans, before the player turns around and is handed a slip of paper. A second video posted by a reporter from 1340 AM Fox Sports appears to show Evans writing something as Lamberth stood next to him while Tampa Bay players walked past them to the locker room.
According to the collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the NFL Referees Association game officials are not allowed to “ask players, coaches or any other team personnel for autographs or memorabilia.”
In addition, game officials are not allowed “to sell or trade NFL tickets for anything of greater value than the face value of the tickets” or “sell or trade for anything of value NFL merchandise, autographs or memorabilia.”
The CBA goes on to stipulate that they recognize game officials may need to obtain player autographs or team merchandise or memorabilia for personal or charitable purposes, but said that such requests should be made through the officiating department and never to a player or team employee directly.
Lamberth is in his 20th season as an NFL official, while Sutter in his fourth.
It’s unclear what, if any, potential punishments the game officials could face if they received an autograph from Evans.
Jets lose Hall, Vera-Tucker for rest of season
New York Jets rookie running back Breece Hall and versatile offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker will both miss the rest of the season with injuries.
Coach Robert Saleh confirmed Monday that Hall has a torn ACL in his left knee, which is what the team initially feared. An MRI revealed the severity of the injury, which happened in the second quarter of the Jets’ 16-9 victory at Denver on Sunday.
Jets acquire RB Robinson from Jaguars
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The New York Jets moved quickly to replace rookie running back Breece Hall.
The Jets traded a conditional late-round draft pick to Jacksonville on Monday for James Robinson, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been formally finalized.
Colts elevate QB Ehlinger to starter
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts thought Matt Ryan would help them make a playoff run, maybe even win a championship.
Instead, the bruised and battered 15-year veteran is getting benched.
Coach Frank Reich announced Monday that second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger will make his starting debut Sunday against the Washington Commanders.
Browns’ Phillips likely done for year
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns starting linebacker Jacob Phillips will likely miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a pectoral injury during Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Also, tight end David Njoku could miss significant time with an ankle injury for the Browns (2-5), who have lost four straight.
Seahawks don’t believe Metcalf needs surgery
RENTON, Wash. — Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf suffered an injury to his patellar tendon but does not need surgery at this time, according to coach Pete Carroll.
Speaking on his weekly radio show on KIRO-AM on Monday morning, Carroll said the team got a “great report” about Metcalf after he left Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half. Metcalf appeared to be hurt leaping for a catch in the end zone late in the first quarter and was immediately ruled out by the team.
X-rays in Los Angeles on Sunday were negative and Metcalf underwent additional scans back in Seattle on Monday morning. Carroll said there is no timeline for Metcalf’s potential return.
Dolphins safety Jones to go on IR
Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones will be placed on injured reserve with a knee injury he suffered in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, coach Mike McDaniel said Monday.
McDaniel didn’t say if Jones’ injury will keep him out for the rest of the season. He will miss at least four games. The team is seeking more medical opinions, and McDaniel expects to know more by Wednesday.
Chargers lose CB Jackson for season
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Los Angeles Chargers cornerback JC Jackson will miss the rest of the season after he ruptured the patellar tendon in his right knee during the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.
Coach Brandon Staley said surgery has not yet been scheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.