Jaren Holmes scored 14 points and Aljaz Kunc added 12 on Sunday as No. 23 Iowa State handed St. John’s its first loss of the season, 71-60, at Hilton Coliseum.
Kunc also contributed eight rebounds and three assists for the Cyclones (7-1). Robert Jones had 11 points, four rebounds and three assists.
Posh Alexander led St. John’s (8-1) with 14 points.
Iowa State turned the tables on the full-court pressing Red Storm, forcing 20 turnovers and holding St. John’s to 36% shooting.
“We work every single day on our defensive pressure,” Holmes said. “We want to turn teams over. We want to be the best defensive team in the country.”
The Cyclones opened the game with a 17-2 run, capped off by a Gabe Kalscheur 3-pointer at the 10:47 mark of the first half.
In the opening 9 minutes, St. John’s went 0 for 8 shooting and committed nine turnovers. Rafael Pinzon hit a 3-pointer for the Red Storm’s first basket, with 9:54 left in the half.
“It’s a lesson learned,” St. John’s coach Mike Anderson said. “One of the things you’ve got to do when you go on the road is, you’ve got to be able to shoot the basketball. That cures a lot of ills.”
The Cyclones led 33-22 at the break. St. John’s went 6 for 23 shooting (26.1%) in the first 20 minutes.
A 3-pointer from Holmes gave Iowa State a 44-29 margin early in the second half. Osun Osunniyi’s dunk made it 47-30 with 13 minutes remaining.
“Our guards did a great job cutting,” Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “With St. John’s, they pressure you and want to spread the floor a little more. So, you can get some more of those cuts to score, some more of those opportunities.”
The game was part of the Big12/Big East Battle.
Virginia Tech 80, No. 18 North Carolina 72 — At Blacksburg, Va.: Justyn Mutts scored 27 points to lead Virginia Tech. Mutts scored 21 of his points in the second half for the Hokies (8-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who built an 18-point, second-half lead and then held on to hand the slumping Tar Heels (5-4, 0-1) their fourth consecutive defeat.
Nebraska 63, No. 7 Creighton 53 — At Omaha, Neb.: Derrick Walker scored a career-high 22 points as Nebraska upset Creighton, the highest-ranked opponent the Cornhuskers have beaten on the road since 1997.
No. 19 Kentucky 73, Michigan 69 — At London: Cason Wallace scored 14 points and Oscar Tshiebwe had a double-double to lead Kentucky over Michigan in a London showcase of two marquee American college sports teams.
No. 4 Arizona 81, California 68 — At Tucson, Ariz.: Azuolas Tubelis and Oumar Ballo combined for 42 points and 19 rebounds and Arizona bounced back from its first loss by holding off winless California.
No. 5 Purdue 89, Minnesota 70 — At West Lafayette, Ind.: Zach Edey set career highs with 31 points and 22 rebounds, powering Purdue past Minnesota in the Big Ten opener for both teams. The 7-foot-4 Edey started slowly, making only one of his first seven shots. He dominated after that, finishing 11 of 23 from the field and 9 of 10 from the foul line.
No. 13 Tennessee 94, Alcorn State 40 — At Knoxville, Tenn.: Olivier Nkamhoua scored 20 points and Tennessee flexed its defensive muscles in a victory over Alcorn State.
Northwestern 70, No. 20 Michigan State 63 — At East Lansing, Mich.: Boo Buie scored 20 points and Northwestern beat Michigan State in the Big Ten opener for both teams.
No. 21 UCLA 65, Oregon 56 — At Los Angeles: Jaylen Clark and freshman Amari Bailey scored 14 points each and UCLA rallied in the final four minutes to hold off Oregon for its fourth straight win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.