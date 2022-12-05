St Johns Iowa St Basketball
St. John’s guard Posh Alexander (0) and Iowa State guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) collide during the first half of their game Sunday in Ames, Iowa.

 MATTHEW PUTNEY The Associated Press

Jaren Holmes scored 14 points and Aljaz Kunc added 12 on Sunday as No. 23 Iowa State handed St. John’s its first loss of the season, 71-60, at Hilton Coliseum.

Kunc also contributed eight rebounds and three assists for the Cyclones (7-1). Robert Jones had 11 points, four rebounds and three assists.

