Monika Czinano scored 12 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter and No. 22 Iowa pulled out an 85-78 win at Wisconsin on Sunday after trailing by 17 points in the third quarter.
Makenzie Meyer led the Hawkeyes (15-4, 6-1 Big Ten Conference), who have won six straight, with 22 points and Kathleen Doyle added 21.
Imani Lewis scored 18 points for the Badgers (9-9, 1-6), who have lost four straight. Niya Beverley added 16 points and seven assists and Abby Laszewski had 14 points and 12 rebounds.
“It’s hard to do this on the road and we keep doing it,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “The third quarter was a total shift. Nothing was going our way in the first half defensively, rebounding, foul trouble, not shooting the ball as well as we are capable of.
“The third quarter comes out and, wham, totally different. We did a lot of things better.”
Wisconsin led 52-35 when Kendra Van Leeuwen scored 20 seconds into the third quarter. Meyer started and ended a 14-0 run with 3-pointers to give the Hawkeyes the lead at 55-54 at the 3:57 mark. In the third quarter, Iowa shot 11 of 15 while Wisconsin went 4 of 17.
Overall there were eight ties and 16 lead changes before Czinano’s basket with 2:29 to play put Iowa up for good. In the last 95 seconds Iowa made 8 of 10 free throws.
The Badgers had an 11-0 run and led 27-19 after one quarter and closed the second quarter with a 9-2 run to lead 50-35 at the half. They went 5 of 8 from 3-point range and shot 62% in the first half, while the Hawkeyes shot 41% and were outrebounded 23-11.
Iowa shot 68% in the second half and Wisconsin 37.5%.
Iowa State 64, Oklahoma State 63 — At Stillwater, Okla.: Iowa State (10-6, 2-3 Big 12) rallied from a 14-point deficit to take down Oklahoma State (11-6, 2-3 Big 12). Ines Nezerwa’s lay-in with 1:21 to go proved to be the final bucket of the contest, as ISU came up with stops on the Cowgirls’ final three possessions. Iowa State was led by a pair of 17-point performances from Ashley Joens and Kristin Scott. Joens added her ninth double-double of the season with 10 rebounds.
Northern Iowa 73, Indiana State 43 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Northern Iowa (11-5, 3-2 Missouri Valley Conference) stormed to a 31-13 lead at halftime and cruised. Cynthia Wolf led the Panthers with 14 points and 13 rebounds, while Western Dubuque grad Rose Simon-Ressler chipped in 13 points and four boards.
MEN
Southern Illinois 66, Drake 49 — At Carbondale, Ill.: Barret Benson and Eric McGill scored 18 points apiece and Southern Illinois cruised. Benson established a career high in points and added 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season for the Salukis (9-10, 3-5 Missouri Valley Conference).
Sophomore Liam Robbins paced the Bulldogs (13-6, 3-3) with 17 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season. Anthony Murphy scored 10.
Southern Illinois shot just 41% from the floor and 33% from 3-point range (8 of 24). The Salukis made 16 of 22 free throws (73%). Drake made just 35% overall, 16% from distance (4 of 25) and 64% at the foul line (9 of 14).