Craig Kimbrel allowed a hit and a walk while striking out two in an inning of relief as the Chicago Cubs beat the Arizona Diamondbacks, 7-1, on Monday in Mesa, Ariz.
Willson Contreras had three hits including a double and a home run, and Nico Hoerner hit a three-run homer for Chicago. Cubs starter Zach Davies allowed one run and two hits in 3 1/3 innings.
Cardinals 3, Mets 3 (9 innings) — At Jupiter, Fla.: Nolan Arenado hit his first home run for St. Louis, a solo shot in the first, as the Cardinals tied New York. Adam Wainwright allowed two runs and three hits in 2 2/3 innings. Starter Carlos Martínez entered in the fourth and gave up only a walk in three scoreless innings.
Twins 5, Pirates 3 — At Bradenton, Fla.: Willians Astudillo homered and Jake Cave had an RBI triple as Minnesota beat Pittsburgh. Twins catcher Mitch Garver went 0-for-4 in his first action since taking a foul tip off his left index finger on Thursday.