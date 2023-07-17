Britain Golf Scottish Open
Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy celebrates Sunday after winning the Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, Britain.

 Jane Barlow The Associated Press

GULLANE, Scotland — Rory McIlroy birdied the last two holes in whipping wind Sunday for a 2-under 68 to win the Genesis Scottish Open, his first victory on Scottish soil, and take a load of confidence into the final major of the year.

McIlroy birdied the par-3 17th from 4 feet to tie Robert MacIntyre, then hit what he called his best shot of the year, a 2-iron into the wind to 10 feet for a final birdie.

