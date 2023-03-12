Tyler Kolek and No. 6 Marquette raced out to a hefty lead and never looked back, beating No. 15 Xavier 65-51 on Saturday night to win the Big East Tournament for the first time.
Kolek, the Big East Player of the Year and the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, had 20 points and eight rebounds as the top-seeded Golden Eagles (28-6) dominated a Big East final that brought a Midwestern flavor to Madison Square Garden.
Adam Kunkel scored 12 points to lead the Musketeers, who had a five-game winning streak snapped.
No. 1 Houston 69, Cincinnati 48 — At Fort Worth, Texas: Jamal Shead had 16 points and nine assists as Houston advanced to its fifth American Athletic Conference championship game in a row with a win over Cincinnati, despite losing star guard Marcus Sasser to an injury.
No. 4 Alabama 72, No. 25 Missouri 61 — At Nashville, Tenn.: Freshman Brandon Miller scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Alabama advanced to the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship by beating Missouri. Former Dubuque Senior standout Noah Carter had 10 points, three rebounds and two steals for Missouri (24-9).
No. 18 Texas A&M 87, Vanderbilt 75 — At Nashville, Tenn.: Wade Taylor IV scored 25 points as Texas A&M dominated from the opening tip in routing Vanderbilt to reach the Aggies’ second straight Southeastern Conference Tournament championship game and third overall.
No. 20 San Diego State 62, Utah State 57— At Las Vegas: Jaedon LeDee scored 15 points and Matt Bradley added 14 to lead San Diego State to a victory over Utah State in the Mountain West Tournament championship game.
