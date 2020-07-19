TORONTO — The Blue Jays won’t play their home games in Toronto this year because Canada’s government doesn’t think it’s safe for players to travel back and forth from the United States, one of the countries hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.
Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said Saturday the federal government had denied the Blue Jays’ request to play at Rogers Centre, confirming what an official familiar with the matter had told The Associated Press ahead of the announcement.
The team had been given clearance by city and provincial governments to play in its home stadium and was awaiting approval from Canada’s federal government. The other 29 Major League Baseball teams plan to play in their home ballparks, without spectators, when the pandemic-shortened 60-game season begins on July 23.
Mendicino told The AP frequent travel to the U.S., where COVID-19 cases are surging, was the biggest issue.
“There were serious risks if we proceeded with the regular-season proposal of the MLB and the Jays and therefore we concluded it was not in the national interest,” Mendicino said. “I get that some people will disappointed but this decision can’t be taken as a fan. It is taken on behalf of the health and safety of Canadians.”
The Blue Jays were informed via a phone call. The team’s alternate site for home games is its training facility in Dunedin, Florida, which is among the states that are virus hotspots. Players have said they preferred to play in Toronto, and the team said it is in the process of finalizing a home location for the season.
Orioles’ Smith Jr. rejoins team
Outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. has rejoined the Baltimore Orioles after missing the start of summer camp following a positive test for the coronavirus.
Smith hopes to be ready to play in Baltimore’s opener at Boston on July 24. Outfielder Anthony Santander also missed the start of camp because of a positive test. He reported on Tuesday. Smith tested positive when camp opened early this month — a result that caught him by surprise.
Yankees’ LeMahieu unsure about opener
NEW YORK — Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu isn’t sure if he’ll be ready for Thursday’s season opener after missing much of preseason camp because of a positive coronavirus test. LeMahieu finally reported to camp this week after testing positive at his home in Michigan last month. The three-time All-Star said it was “shocking” to get the result because he had no symptoms. The 32-year-old took the test because he wanted to be sure he didn’t have COVID-19 before visiting his father.
FOOTBALL
NFL: Training camp will open on time
The NFL has informed teams their training camps will open on time.
League executive Troy Vincent sent a memo to general managers and head coaches on Saturday informing them rookies can report by Tuesday, quarterbacks and injured players by Thursday and all other players can arrive by July 28. Rookies for Houston and Kansas City are set to report Monday.
The league and the NFL Players Association are still discussing testing for the coronavirus and other health and safety protocols. Union leadership expressed several concerns in a 90-minute conference call with reporters Friday.
AUTO RACING
Busch disqualified after Xfinity win
FORT WORTH, Texas — Kyle Busch celebrated a 10th NASCAR Xfinity Series victory at Texas, and then had it taken away.
Busch’s No. 54 Joe Gibbs Toyota failed postrace inspection Saturday after finishing ahead of Austin Cindric, who was declared the winner for the third victory in a row after taking both Xfinity races at Kentucky.
NASCAR said Busch’s car was disqualified for failing heights, with the left rear measuring too low.
It would have been the 98th career win for Busch in the series. Instead, Cindric got his fifth in 83 career starts despite crossing the finish line 0.949 seconds behind Busch. That made a 1-2 Ford finish with Cindric ahead of series points leader Chase Briscoe.
Wallace, McDowell team up for cause
FORT WORTH, Texas — Bubba Wallace still doesn’t agree with Michael McDowell about what happened on the track, but he’s happy his damaged bumper is going to a good cause.
Wallace wrecked out of the qualifying race for NASCAR’s All-Star race at Bristol because of race-ending contact with the wall after the No. 43 Chevrolet appeared to be turned from behind by McDowell. Wallace was later seen walking away after the damaged bumper was deposited at McDowell’s team hauler. McDowell has since put the bumper in an online auction to raise money for Motor Racing Outreach. The bid price was over $15,000 by Saturday afternoon.
GOLF
Rahm builds 4-shot lead at Memorial
DUBLIN, Ohio — Jon Rahm showed Saturday in the Memorial why he’s one of the most explosive players in golf.
A back nine that capped off what he considers one of the best rounds of his careers gave Rahm a 4-under 68, turned a four-shot deficit into a four-shot lead and put the 25-year-old Spaniard on the verge of reaching No. 1 in the world.
Rahm was at 12-under 204 as he goes for his fourth PGA Tour victory, and 10th worldwide. Tony Finau and Ryan Palmer, each with a 73, were three behind. Former Masters champion Danny Willett (70), next in line at six shots back.
BASKETBALL
NBA aims for quicker exhibition games
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The first exhibition games of the NBA restart will go a little more quickly than usual.
The NBA is tweaking the rules for those initial matchups, going with 10-minute quarters instead of the usual 12 minutes. The change is for several reasons — among them, not wanting to overly tax players’ bodies after they went more than four months without games, and because some teams do not have their full rosters at Walt Disney World yet because of coronavirus and other issues.