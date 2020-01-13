CLEVELAND — The Browns didn’t pass on Kevin Stefanski a second time.
Cleveland is hiring the Vikings’ offensive coordinator to be its new coach, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Sunday.
Stefanski agreed to accept the position a day after Minnesota was beaten, 27-10, by the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC playoffs, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the sides have yet to finalize a contract. An official announcement is expected today.
The 37-year-old Stefanski nearly became Cleveland’s coach a year ago but finished as a runner-up when the Browns selected Freddie Kitchens, a surprise hire who was fired after a disappointing, drama-filled 6-10 season. Stefanski spent this past season bolstering his varied resume running Minnesota’s offense, and the Browns made sure they didn’t let him get away again.
Stefanski, who had been with the Vikings since 2006, is Cleveland’s 10th full-time coach since the franchise’s expansion rebirth in 1999. He is the sixth coach hired by Browns owner Jimmy Haslam since he bought the team in 2012.
His selection means that no new minority candidates were hired by NFL teams this offseason. Dallas, Carolina, Washington and the Dallas Cowboys also filled vacancies. Of the four hires, only Washington’s Ron Rivera, who previously coached Carolina, is a minority.
NEW YORK— Former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher and former Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson have been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Cowher, an analyst for CBS, was surprised by the announcement made live on air in studio before the Tennessee Titans-Baltimore Ravens AFC divisional round playoff game Saturday night. Hall President and CEO David Baker delivered the news to Cowher during CBS’s “The NFL Today” pregame show broadcast.
Johnson coached the Dallas Cowboys to two Super Bowl championships in the 1990s. Hall of Fame President David Baker made the presentation during halftime of Fox’s telecast.
“The only thing I can think of is all the assistant coaches who worked for me, all the great players who played for me are the reason,” said a teary-eyed Johnson, 76. “I can’t talk.”
DENVER — The Denver Broncos are looking for their fifth offensive coordinator in five seasons after Vic Fangio changed his mind about keeping his coaching staff intact and fired Rich Scangarello on Sunday.
Scangarello, a disciple of San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, struggled in his first gig calling offensive plays in the NFL as the Broncos (7-9) regressed in almost every offensive category in 2019.
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — New England Patriots star Julian Edelman was arrested in Southern California on suspicion of misdemeanor vandalism after jumping on the hood of someone’s car, authorities said Sunday.
Edelman, 33, caused unspecified damage when he jumped on the vehicle Saturday night on a commercial block of Beverly Hills, police Lt. Elisabeth Albanese said in a statement. Edelman was released on a citation and is scheduled to appear in court April 13.
BALTIMORE — Ravens Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda said Tennessee Titans rookie defensive lineman Jeffrey Simmons spit in his face during the AFC divisional playoff game.
Following the top-seeded Ravens’ 28-12 playoff loss to the Titans on Saturday night, Yanda took a break from analyzing the game to call out Simmons.
“I do want to say another thing about No. 98 for the Titans: I had that guy spit in my face today,” Yanda said. “I just want to put him on notice in the media. I have never done this in my career, but I just want to let you know that.”
GOLF
JOHANNESBURG — Branden Grace stormed home with a final-round 62 to win the European Tour’s South African Open by three shots from Louis Oosthuizen on Sunday.
The two South Africans fought it out at Randpark Golf Club in Johannesburg. Oosthuizen, the overnight leader, produced a hole-in-one on No. 8 to send the crowd wild. Grace responded with four straight birdies, starting on No. 11, to go 9 under on the last day and finish 21 under overall.
TENNIS
AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Serena Williams broke a three-year title drought when she beat fellow American Jessica Pegula, 6-3, 6-4, on Sunday to win the singles final at the ASB Classic.
Williams hadn’t won a title since the Australian Open singles in January, 2017, and not since she became a mother to her daughter Olympia, who was court-side to see the victory.
The 23-time major winner donated her $43,000 winner’s check to the fundraising appeal for victims of Australian wildfires, joining many other tennis stars who have pledged money to the already months-long fire emergency there.
SYDNEY — Novak Djokovic beat Rafael Nadal, again, in a must-win match to keep Serbia in contention. Then he went back on court within an hour and combined with long-time friend Viktor Troicki to clinch the very first ATP Cup.
In the country where the seven-time Australian Open champion performs like it’s his home away from home, Djokovic was the dominant figure in the debut of the 24-team, 10-day tournament.
BASEBALL
Veteran third baseman Todd Frazier and the Texas Rangers have reached an agreement on a $5 million, one-year contract, filling a significant need for the team.
A person familiar with the deal said Sunday that the agreement was pending a successful physical. Frazier will make $3.5 million in 2020, and the deal includes a 2021 club option with a $1.5 million buyout for the two-time All-Star.