Dylan Cease won for the first time in nearly two months, Luis Robert Jr. had four hits that included a two-run homer and the Chicago White Sox beat host Atlanta, 8-1, on Sunday to stop the Braves’ streak of 11 consecutive series wins.
Cease (4-3) had eight straight no-decisions since beating Cleveland on May 23, the most within a season in White Sox history. He allowed one run and three hits in five innings.
Reynaldo López, Aaron Bummer and Jesse Scholtens finished a five-hitter and ended the Braves’ streak of consecutive games with home runs at a franchise-record 28. Atlanta had been 7-0 in the decisive third games of three-game series this season.
Braves left-hander Kolby Allard (0-1) was pulled with left shoulder tightness after allowing four runs and seven hits in 1 1/2 innings.
Red Sox 11, Cubs 5 — At Chicago: Masataka Yoshida hit a grand slam and a two-run triple, powering Kutter Crawford and Boston to a blowout over Chicago.Rafael Devers and pinch-hitter Triston Casas also homered for the surging Red Sox, who have won seven of eight. Crawford allowed one hit in six shutout innings. Crawford (4-4) struck out nine and walked four. Yoshida launched the second grand slam of his rookie season in Boston’s five-run fifth against All-Star lefty Justin Steele.
Orioles 5, Marlins 4 — At Baltimore: Kyle Bradish took a shutout into the eighth inning and Danny Coulombe retired Luis Arraez on a game-ending lineout with a runner on second as Baltimore held off Miami’s late rally.
Blue Jays 7, Diamondbacks 5 — At Toronto: Danny Jansen hit a three-run double in the eighth inning to give Toronto what turned out to be an important cushion, and the Blue Jays beat Arizona for a three-game sweep.
Rockies 8, Yankees 7 (11 innings) — At Denver: Nolan Jones led off the 11th inning with a tying, two-run homer off Nick Ramirez, Alan Trejo hit a game-ending drive off Ron Marinaccio and Colorado beat New York to take two of three.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Twins 5, Athletics 4 — At Oakland, Calif.: Alex Kirilloff homered in the fifth inning and hit a three-run double in the seventh, leading Minnesota to victory and a series sweep.
Royals 8, Rays 4 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Bobby Witt Jr. homered and tripled with three RBIs, and Kansas City earned its second win in 10 games. In a game that sped by in 1 hour, 54 minutes, Brady Singer (6-8) allowed four runs and seven hits in a season-high eight innings as Kansas City improved to 27-67, the second-worst record in the major leagues and ahead of only Oakland.
Rangers 6, Guardians 5 — At Arlington, Texas: Josh Jung’s two-run single capped a four-run eighth inning as AL West-leading Texas rallied to complete a three-game series sweep. All four runs in the inning came off Trevor Stephan (4-4), who walked Marcus Semien and Corey Seager with one out before giving up an RBI single to Nathaniel Lowe, an RBI double to Adolis Garcia and a single to Jung.
Mariners 2, Tigers 0 — At Seattle: Bryce Miller tossed five sharp innings in his return from the injured list, Cal Raleigh hit his 12th home run and Seattle blanked Detroit to avoid a three-game sweep.
Astros 9, Angels 8 — At Anaheim, Calif.: Alex Bregman hit a two-run home run in the top of the eighth to put Houston ahead, 8-7, and Kyle Tucker followed with a solo shot. Shoehei Ohtani hit his 34th homer in the bottom half for Anaheim.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Brewers 4, Reds 3 — At Cincinnati: Milwaukee opened a two-game lead over Cincinnati in the NL Central, overcoming a two-run deficit to beat the Reds for the fifth time in a six-game stretch, behind rookie Andruw Monasterio’s tiebreaking single in a two-run eighth inning.With the Reds leading 3-2, Willy Adams walked against Lucas Sims (3-2) starting the eighth and took third on Jesse Winker’s single. Owen Miller hit a sacrifice fly, All-Star closer Alexis Díaz relieved and Raimel Tapia flied out.
Cardinals 8, Nationals 4 — At St. Louis: Jack Flaherty won a fourth straight start for the first time in two years, and St. Louis beat Washington to take two of three in the series. Flaherty (7-5) allowed three runs, three hits and three walks in six innings with seven strikeouts. Chris Stratton pitched a perfect seventh and Kyle Leahy relieved after a 38-minute rain delay. Leahy got one out and JoJo Romero the final five.
Giants 8, Pirates 4 (10 innings) — At Pittsburgh: Michael Conforto and Patrick Bailey hit two-run doubles in a five-run 10th inning, and San Francisco beat Pittsburgh to finish a three-game sweep and extend their winning streak to five.
Mets 2, Dodgers 1 (10 innings) — At New York: After failing to get a bunt down, pinch-hitter Luis Guillorme doubled home the winning run in the 10th inning to give New York a victory over Los Angeles. Max Scherzer held the NL West leaders to one hit in seven shutout innings, and New York stopped the Dodgers’ six-game winning streak.
Phillies 7, Padres 6 (12 innings) — At Philadelphia: Kyle Schwarber hit his 25th home run and ended the game with a 12th-inning sacrifice fly, leading Philadelphia over San Diego.