White Sox Braves Baseball
Buy Now

The Chicago White Sox’s Luis Robert Jr. (88) celebrates in the dugout Sunday after hitting a two-run home run in the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta. The White Sox won, 8-1.

 John Bazemore The Associated Press

Dylan Cease won for the first time in nearly two months, Luis Robert Jr. had four hits that included a two-run homer and the Chicago White Sox beat host Atlanta, 8-1, on Sunday to stop the Braves’ streak of 11 consecutive series wins.

Cease (4-3) had eight straight no-decisions since beating Cleveland on May 23, the most within a season in White Sox history. He allowed one run and three hits in five innings.

Recommended for you

Tags