Marty Schottenheimer, who as head coach led the San Diego Chargers to their best record for a regular season and a pair of AFC West titles in his five-year tenure with the team, died Monday night at a hospice in Charlotte, N.C., a family spokesman said. He was 77.
Schottenheimer was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014. He was moved to a hospice Jan. 30.
Across 21 NFL seasons, Schottenheimer amassed 200 regular-season victories and a .613 winning percentage with four franchises, starting with the Cleveland Browns in 1984. He is the eighth-winningest coach in NFL history.
His final coaching job came with San Diego, where the late John Butler brought him to replace Mike Riley in 2002.
Schottenheimer’s five Chargers teams combined for a .588 win rate and reached two Super Bowl tournaments, losing their opener each time.
Vikings promote Klint Kubiak to OC
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings will keep their playbook in the family with the promotion of Klint Kubiak to offensive coordinator. The Vikings finalized the expected hire Tuesday, in step with head coach Mike Zimmer’s desire to maintain as much continuity for the offense as possible.
Chiefs place Britt Reid on leave
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs outside linebackers coach Britt Reid, the son of head coach Andy Reid, has been placed on administrative leave during an investigation into a traffic crash that left two young children injured, one critically, the team announced Tuesday. Britt Reid did not travel with the team to the Super Bowl. Andy Reid said his son underwent surgery after the crash but few other details have been released.
Mahomes will undergo surgery today
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two days after Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said his turf toe injury would be evaluated before he and the team would consider a medical procedure, a decision has been made. Mahomes will undergo surgery today to repair the injury. The NFL Network first reported the news, noting Dr. Robert Anderson, a renowned foot specialist, would perform the procedure to repair a torn plantar plate in Mahomes’ foot — an injury commonly known as turf toe.
Northwestern, Purdue to meet at Wrigley
EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern is scheduled to play again at Wrigley Field, this time against Purdue on Nov. 20 after last year’s game against Wisconsin got moved from the Friendly Confines because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The game against the Boilermakers would be the Wildcats’ first at Wrigley since they met Illinois on the same date in 2010.
Northwestern was scheduled to play Wisconsin at the famed ballpark last November, but the game was moved to Evanston.
BASEBALL
Brewers, Zimmermann ink minor league deal
MILWAUKEE — The Brewers announced Tuesday they had signed right-hander Jordan Zimmermann to a minor league contract that includes an invitation to major league camp.
Zimmermann, who turns 35 on May 23, pitched in just three games for the Detroit Tigers last season due to a forearm injury after going 1-13 with a 6.91 ERA in 2019. Zimmermann was a two-time All-Star with the Washington Nationals, who selected him from UW-Stevens Point in the second round of the 2007 draft.
BASKETBALL
Heat sweep home-and-home with Knicks
MIAMI — Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo did virtually all of Miami’s scoring for much of the second half, Butler finishing with a game-high 26 points, and the Miami Heat beat the New York Knicks, 98-96, on Tuesday night to finish off a sweep of a home-and-home series.
Grant, Pistons beat Durant-less Nets
DETROIT — Jerami Grant equaled a career high with 32 points and the Detroit Pistons took advantage of Kevin Durant’s absence, beating the Brooklyn Nets 122-111 on Tuesday night.
Hart leads Pelicans to 4th straight victory
NEW ORLEANS — Reserve Josh Hart had 20 points and a career-high 17 rebounds to help New Orleans overcome Zion Williamson’s early foul trouble, and the Pelicans beat Houston, 130-101, on Tuesday night to extend their winning streak to four games.
Timberwolves’ Beasley to serve jail time
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley was sentenced Tuesday to 120 days in the workhouse or on home monitoring — to be served after the NBA season is over — for aiming a rifle at a pregnant woman, her husband and their teenage daughter in an SUV outside his Plymouth home last fall.
AUTO RACING
Busch races past Elliott, Blaney to win Clash
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Kyle Busch snagged the first win of the new season, streaking past NASCAR champion Chase Elliott after Elliott spun leader Ryan Blaney in the final stretch of the exhibition Busch Clash. Busch led only the final 300 or so feet of the race for the victory for Joe Gibbs Racing. Elliott finished second and Blaney was third.