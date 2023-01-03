SANTOS, Brazil — Thousands of mourners, including high school students and supreme court justices, began filing past the body of Pelé on Monday on the century-old field where he made his hometown team one of Brazil’s best.
The soccer great died on Thursday after a battle with cancer. The only player ever to win three World Cups was 82.
Pelé’s coffin, draped in the flags of Brazil and the Santos FC football club, was placed on the midfield area of Vila Belmiro, the stadium outside Sao Paulo that was his home for most of his career. A Catholic Mass will be celebrated there this morning before his burial at a nearby cemetery. Brazil’s newly inaugurated President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will come to Vila Belmiro shortly before Pelé’s coffin is removed from the stadium.
The storied 16,000-seat stadium was surrounded by mourning fans, and covered with Pelé-themed decorations inside.
Fans coming out of the stadium said they’d waited three hours in line, standing under a blazing sun.
FOOTBALL
Bills player collapses on field after hit
CINCINNATI — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion. He got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, and then fell backward about three seconds later and lay motionless. Hamlin was surrounded by stunned players from both teams, and when he was taken off the field 16 minutes later, the Bills gathered in prayer.
The game was suspended for the night 21 minutes after the injury, and players walked off the field.
Commanders coach won’t commit to QB
Being out of playoff contention is not changing Ron Rivera’s usual pattern of when he names his starting quarterback.
Rivera on Monday would not to commit to a starter for the Washington Commanders’ regular-season finale against Dallas. Rookie Sam Howell could make his NFL debut with the organization now eyeing the future.
Alabama trio commits to NFL draft
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. are heading to the NFL, where both could contend for the top draft spot. Tailback Jahmyr Gibbs also is heading to the NFL and coach Nick Saban said other players could follow.
BASKETBALL
Rutgers knocks off No. 1 Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Cam Spencer’s 3-pointer with 13.3 seconds left gave Rutgers the lead and No. 1 Purdue failed to convert on its final two chances as the Scarlet Knights held on for a shocking 65-64 victory. It’s the second straight year coach Steve Pikiell’s team has upset top-ranked Purdue.
HOCKEY
U.S. hammers Germany at world juniors
MONCTON, New Brunswick — Minnesota freshman Logan Cooley had three goals and an assist and UMass sophomore Ryan Ufko set up five goals as the United States beat Germany, 11-1, on Monday in the quarterfinals of the world junior hockey championship.
Red Savage, from Miami (Ohio), and Cutter Gauthier, of Boston College, added two goals apiece for the Americans, who outshot Germany, 41-22.
Minnesota’s Jimmy Snuggerud, North Dakota’s Blake Jackson, UMass’ Kenny Connors and Michigan’s Dylan Duke rounded out the scoring for the U.S., which will face Canada on Wednesday in Halifax, Nova Scotia, in a semifinal matchup and for a medal for the fifth time in the last seven world juniors. Connors is a former Dubuque Fighting Saints forward
2024 Winter Classic to feature Seattle, Vegas
SEATTLE — Selling the NHL on bringing the 2024 Winter Classic to the Pacific Northwest required purchase of a protection plan — a retractable roof. Next year’s version of the NHL’s New Year’s Day showcase will be played outdoors in Seattle with the Kraken hosting the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park, the league announced on Tuesday.
TENNIS
Navratilova diagnosed with cancer
NEW YORK — Tennis great Martina Navratilova said Monday that she has been diagnosed with throat cancer and breast cancer. In a statement released by her representative, the 18-time Grand Slam singles champion and member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame said her prognosis is good and she will start treatment this month.
“This double whammy is serious but still fixable, and I’m hoping for a favorable outcome,” the 66-year-old Navratilova said. “It’s going to stink for a while but I’ll fight with all have I got.”
