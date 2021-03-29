ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan women’s basketball team has safely returned to Ann Arbor after their flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Indiana late Saturday.
“We were flying through a storm and lost pressure on our plane,” team spokesperson Sarah VanMetre said in a statement. “The oxygen masks came down and we made an emergency landing in Evansville.”
No one was injured, she said.
The Wolverines were returning to Ann Arbor from San Antonio after they lost to Baylor, 78-75 in overtime, in an NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game Saturday afternoon.
Michigan assistant coach Toyelle Wilson posted a photograph on Twitter of coach Kim Barnes Arico, her staff and team in the plane, a Boeing 737-400, about 15 minutes after it had landed in Evansville.
The team spent ordered pizza and eventually was able to board a flight that left the gate at 3:47 a.m. Central time, and was in the air at 3:54 a.m., VanMetre said.
The Wolverines landed at an airport in Ypsilanti at 5:54 a.m. Eastern time Sunday.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va.— West Virginia guard Taz Sherman plans to enter the NBA draft process. Sherman announced his intentions Sunday on Twitter, saying he will leave open the option of returning to school for a final season.
Sherman joins fellow guard Sean McNeil in declaring for the draft process. In addition, guard Jordan McCabe and forward Emmitt Matthews announced their plans to transfer last week. Sherman, a senior, was third in team scoring at 13.4 points per game.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida big man Colin Castleton entered his name in the NBA draft Sunday in hopes of “receiving feedback that will help my dreams come true.”
The 6-foot-11 forward said he will not hire an agent and will retain his college eligibility. The junior averaged 12.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks a game. His average swats rank as the fifth-best single-season mark in school history.
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana hired former star player Mike Woodson as its new coach on Sunday.
Woodson, who played for Bobby Knight at Indiana, has spent 22 of the past 23 seasons coaching in the NBA. He was head coach of the Atlanta Hawks from 2004-10 and the New York Knicks from 2012-14. He went 315-365 in those nine seasons.
BASEBALL
Milwaukee Brewers reliever Justin Topa will open the season on the injured list after undergoing an MRI on his right elbow.
Brewers manager Craig Counsell made that announcement Sunday. Counsell also said the Brewers have re-signed reliever Brad Boxberger to a minor league contract and first baseman Daniel Vogelbach has made the team. Counsell said Topa threw just three pitches in a simulated game Saturday before leaving with elbow discomfort.
MOTOR SPORTS
SAKHIR, Bahrain — World champion Lewis Hamilton just held off Max Verstappen to win the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix and clinch the 96th Formula One win of his career on Sunday.
The race was effectively decided when Verstappen overtook Hamilton but went too wide on a turn and was told by his team to give Hamilton the position back, as he risked a time penalty.
Verstappen still had a few laps to catch Hamilton and he almost did, finishing just .74 seconds behind the Mercedes driver. Hamilton’s teammate, Valtteri Bottas, took third but was way behind the front two.
HOCKEY
BOSTON — Lexie Laing and Taylor Wenczkowski scored power play goals and the Boston Pride became the first two-time winner of the National Women’s Hockey League’s Isobel Cup with a 4-3 win over the defending champion Minnesota Whitecaps on Saturday night.
SOCCER
Gio Reyna scored on a deflected shot in the first half, Christian Pulisic converted a penalty kick in the second and the United States beat Northern Ireland, 2-1, in an exhibition at Belfast on Sunday for the Americans’ first win at a European opponent since 2015.
The United States missed its third straight Olympic men’s soccer tournament, losing to Honduras 2-1 on Sunday night in a qualification game as Juan Carlos Obregón scored in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time and goalkeeper David Ochoa committed a blunder that gifted Luis Palma a goal two minutes into the second half.
U.S. captain Jackson Yueill pulled a goal back with a curling 23-yard shot in the 52nd minute and the Americans had several good chances to tie the score. Jonathan Lewis’ 63rd-minute header was headed off the goal line by Wesley Degas, Yueill’s free kick in the 69th was batted away by goalkeeper Alex Barrios Lewis allowed an open 4-yard shot off Tanner Tessman’s pass in the 83rd minute to bounce off a boot, and Johnny Cardoso mis-hit an open header in stoppage time.
Honduras advanced to its fourth straight Olympics.