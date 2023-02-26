NASCAR Fontana Auto Race
Chase Elliott (top left) leads the NASCAR Cup Series race at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., last season.

 Marcio Jose Sanchez The Associated Press

FONTANA, Calif. — Most of NASCAR’s Cup Series drivers feel like they’re saying their final goodbye to a dear old friend this weekend.

Auto Club Speedway’s racetrack seems to be adored by every professional driver on the continent. Those two miles of gloriously weathered asphalt allow racers to be their best selves, providing the ideal combination of grip and space for nimble maneuvers in the perfectly banked corners, thrilling passes from the apron to the wall, and even five-wide racing at times during a quarter-century of mostly memorable Sundays.

