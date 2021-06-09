Jim Fassel, whose bold guarantee of a playoff bid late in the 2000 season seemingly catapulted the New York Giants to a spot in the Super Bowl, has died. He was 71.
The Giants said Tuesday that family friends informed them of his death.
Son John Fassel, special teams coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys, confirmed the death to the Los Angeles Times. He told the newspaper his father was taken to a Las Vegas hospital with chest pains and died while being treated Monday.
Fassel, the 1997 NFL coach of the year, guided the Giants from 1997 to 2003, posting a 58-53-1 record. He was 2-3 in the postseason, including a 34-7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the Super Bowl in February 2001.
Fassel’s 58 victories place him behind Steve Owen (153), Tom Coughlin (102) and Bill Parcells (77) among Giants coaches. Owen and Parcells are Hall of Famers, and Parcells and Coughlin each won a pair of Super Bowls.
NFL funding research to help players better manage painThe NFL will spend up to $1 million funding up to five studies that will examine how to better help players ease their pain and find alternatives to opioids.
Among those potential alternatives: marijuana and other cannabis-derived products.
The league announced its call for research proposals Tuesday. The league and the NFL Players Association formed a joint pain management committee in 2019 to help find alternatives to opioids and give players and league medical staffs information on pain management.
Retired QB Rivers wins Good Guy Award
Retired quarterback Philip Rivers has won the Pro Football Writers of America’s Good Guy Award for his cooperation with reporters.
Rivers, who retired at 39 after one season with Indianapolis in 2020 following 16 years with the San Diego and Los Angeles Chargers, earned praise for consistently tackling all topics, even in a Zoom setting, and offering answers with perspective, wit and originality during his career. The Good Guy Award is given to an NFL player for qualities and professional style in helping pro football writers do their jobs.
GOLF
Fowler comes up short at U.S. Open qualifying
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rickie Fowler came up just short — one roll of the ball — in his last shot at avoiding sitting out another major when he failed to get through U.S. Open qualifying on Tuesday.
Fowler had five holes to play Tuesday morning in the rain-delayed qualifier at Brookside and The Lakes, and he needed three birdies. From over the back of the 18th green, his chip was about a full turn short before peeling away to the right. That left him one shot out of the 5-for-4 playoff for the remaining spots to the U.S. Open next week at Torrey Pines in San Diego.
Chez Reavie and Erik van Rooyen of South Africa led the way in Ohio, the largest of nine U.S. Open qualifiers across the country because of so many PGA Tour players in the field.
BASEBALL
Khris Davis designated for assignment
ARLINGTON, Texas — Khris Davis was designated for assignment Tuesday by the slumping Texas Rangers, a move more about the young team’s standing than the struggles of the veteran slugger.
Davis missed the first 34 games of the season because of a left quad strain, then hit .157 with two home runs and five RBIs in his 22 games. Texas got the 33-year-old Davis, who has a $16.75 million salary this season, when longtime starting shortstop Elvis Andrus was traded to Oakland in February.
BASKETBALL
76ers hold back Hawks to tie series
PHILADELPHIA — Shake Milton — yes, Shake Milton, with a little help from Joel Embiid — saved Philadelphia’s season.
Embiid had 40 points and 13 rebounds and Milton buried a 32-footer and scored 14 points in an electrifying stretch off the bench to lead the 76ers past the Atlanta Hawks, 118-102, in Game 2 on Tuesday night and even the Eastern Conference semifinal. Game 3 is Friday in Atlanta.
Trae Young scored 21 points for the Hawks, Danilo Gallinari scored 21 and Kevin Huerter had 20.
HOCKEY
Lightning eliminate Hurricanes
RALEIGH, N.C. — Andrei Vasilevskiy was at his best again with the Tampa Bay Lightning in position to close out a playoff series. Throw in a couple of timely goals from Brayden Point and Ross Colton, and the reigning Stanley Cup champions are a step closer to playing for another title.
Vasilevskiy posted his third straight shutout in a series-clinching victory, helping the Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes, 2-0, on Tuesday night to win the second-round series in five games.