NASCAR Chicago Auto Racing
Buy Now

Shane Van Gisbergen celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series race on the streets of Chicago on Sunday evening. Van Gisbergen, a New Zealand native, won in his debut on NASCAR’s top circuit.

 Morry Gash The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Shane van Gisbergen won his NASCAR Cup Series debut on a rainy Sunday in downtown Chicago, chasing down Justin Haley and Chase Elliott in a memorable finish to the series’ first street race.

After passing Elliott, van Gisbergen dueled with Haley in the final laps before the three-time Supercars champion moved in front for good. Haley held on for second, and Elliott was third.

Recommended for you