NEW YORK — An estimated 101.1 million people watched the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl over the Cincinnati Bengals on NBC and Telemundo, up from 2021 and capping a stirring playoff schedule for the NFL.
Last year’s game had a television audience of 92 million, the lowest since 2006.
The Nielsen company said another 11.2 million people streamed the game, putting the total audience at 112.3 million people.
Nielsen said that 99.2 million people watched the game on NBC, and another 1.9 million on the Spanish-language network Telemundo.
Seahawks promote Clint Hurtt to DC
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks finalized their coaching staff on Tuesday with the promotion of Clint Hurtt to defensive coordinator and the hiring of Karl Scott and Sean Desai to the defensive staff.
Hurtt has spent the past five seasons as the defensive line coach for Seattle. He replaces Ken Norton Jr., who was fired after last season.
Notre Dame hiring Al Golden to run defense
Former Miami coach Al Golden is joining Notre Dame after a stint in the NFL to become defensive coordinator under new Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman.
A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Golden had reached an agreement with the school on a multiyear contract.
BASKETBALL
‘Inside the NBA’ will do broadcast during ASG
For those who have wondered what Turner Sports’ “Inside the NBA” crew is like while they are watching a game, they finally get their chance to find out during this weekend’s All-Star Game. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith will be doing “Inside the All-Star Game” on Sunday. The alternate broadcast will air on TBS while TNT has the traditional feed with Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Dwyane Wade.
BASEBALL
Broker gets prison time in White Sox scheme
CHICAGO — A Chicago ticket broker convicted of fraudulently selling tickets to White Sox games was sentenced to prison Tuesday after a federal judge rejected his argument that he had actually helped the team by putting more concession-buying fans in the seats.
During a hearing, the judge sentenced Bruce Lee, 35, to 1 1/2 years in federal prison, after a jury in October found him guilty of fraud. U.S. District Judge James Kennelly also ordered Lee to pay $74,650 in restitution to the White Sox with his co-defendants and to personally forfeit about $450,000 in ill-gotten gains, the Chicago Tribune reported.
Skaggs trial: 4 players say they received drugs
FORT WORTH, Texas — Four major league players testified today they received oxycodone pills from a former Los Angeles Angels employee accused of providing Tyler Skaggs the drugs that led to the pitcher’s overdose death.
Pitchers Matt Harvey, Mike Morin and Cam Bedrosian and first baseman C.J. Cron played for the Angels during the years federal prosecutors say Eric Prescott Kay obtained drugs for players. Kay faces drug distribution and conspiracy charges.
Zimmerman retires after 14 years with Nats
WASHINGTON — Longtime Washington Nationals star Ryan Zimmerman announced his retirement Tuesday, ending a decorated career in which he became the franchise leader in many major categories and boosted the team to its only World Series championship.
Zimmerman was the first player drafted by the Nationals, picked fourth overall in June 2005 during their first season after moving from Montreal to Washington. He made his major league debut that September and hit .397 in 20 games, giving a glimpse of what was to come.
HOCKEY
Penguins’ Crosby joins 500-goal club
PITTSBURGH — Penguins star Sidney Crosby is the latest member of the NHL’s 500-goal club. Crosby reached the mark with a power-play goal in the first period of Tuesday night’s game against Philadelphia.
Crosby is the 46th player in NHL history to reach the 500-goal plateau and the 18th to do it with one franchise. He is the second Penguin to score 500 goals, joining Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux.
TENNIS
Djokovic could skip French Open, Wimbledon
LONDON — If forced to choose, Novak Djokovic said he would skip the French Open and Wimbledon, foregoing the chance to overtake Rafael Nadal’s record haul of 21 Grand Slams titles, rather than get vaccinated against COVID-19.
And the No. 1-ranked tennis player is also still smarting about being deported last month from Australia in a drama about his vaccination status that polarized opinion worldwide.