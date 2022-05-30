MONACO — Sergio Perez rebounded from Red Bull team orders that denied him a chance to race for the win one week ago to pick up his first Formula One win of the season in the rain-marred Monaco Grand Prix.
Perez earned his third career F-1 victory on the slick city streets of Monaco after a questionable strategy call by Ferrari cost pole-sitter Charles Leclerc a win on his home circuit.
Although Leclerc finished the race for the first time in four tries, he finished fourth and allowed reigning world champion Max Verstappen to extend his lead in the points standings. Carlos Sainz Jr. finished second for Ferrari and Verstappen was third for Red Bull.
Verstappen now leads Leclerc by nine points in the standings; Leclerc has two wins this season, Verstappen and Perez have combined for five victories as Red Bull and Ferrari have claimed all seven races.
But the win went to Verstappen’s teammate just one week after Perez was ordered to cede the lead to Verstappen during the Spanish Grand Prix. Leclerc had dropped out of the race with an engine failure and Red Bull chose to capitalize by manipulating the finish to get Verstappen the win in Spain. The team promised Perez he’d be allowed to race for wins and held its word Sunday.
“You dream of winning this, and after your home race, there is no place more special to win,” Perez said after waving the Mexican flag.
GOLF
CROMVOIRT, Netherlands — Victor Perez of France birdied the fourth hole of a playoff with Ryan Fox to win the Dutch Open for the second European tour title of his career.
They switched to the 17th hole at Bernardus Golf having matched each other stroke for stroke on three trips down No. 18 in the playoff which saw Perez holing birdie putts from 15 feet and then 30 feet to keep it alive. On the fourth playoff hole, Perez rolled in another long-range putt on the 17th green and Fox missed his. Fox dropped into a playoff after running up a double-bogey seven at the last hole in regulation.
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Steven Alker avoided mistakes down the stretch and closed with an 8-under 63 for a three-shot victory in the Senior PGA Championship, his third title this year and first major.
Alker finished at 16-under 268. Stephen Ames closed with a 70 to finish second, while Langer (71) finished alone in third.
LAS VEGAS — Eun-Hee Ji won the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play for a spot next week in the U.S. Women’s Open, beating Ayaka Furue 3 and 2 at Shadow Creek.
BASEBALL
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs placed left-hander Wade Miley on the 15-day injured list on Sunday with a left shoulder strain. The 35-year-old Miley hasn’t pitched since he worked six innings of three-run ball in a 5-4 victory over Arizona on May 22. The IL move was made retroactive to Thursday.
CHICAGO — Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is headed for the injured list after he left Sunday’s game against the Cubs with a right groin strain. Anderson went down in the outfield after fielding P.J. Higgins’ fifth-inning grounder and throwing to first for the out. He appeared to be favoring his right side as he was helped off the field.
HOCKEY
TAMPERE, Finland — Sakari Manninen scored on a power play at 6:42 of 3-on-3 overtime and Finland beat Canada, 4-3, on Sunday for its fourth world hockey championship title. Finland completed an Olympics-world double after winning in China in February.
Dylan Cozens, Zach Whitecloud and Max Comtois scored for Canada, with Whiteclould and Comtois connecting late in the third with goalie Matt Tomkins off for an extra attacker.
TAMPERE, Finland — Former Dubuque Fighting Saints forward Karson Kuhlman scored a pair of goals, but the United States dropped an 8-4 decision to Czechia in the bronze-medal game at the world championships.
For the second straight game, the U.S. played with just four true defenseman due to injuries. Another former Dubuque forward, Riley Barber, filled in on defense for the Americans.
TORONTO — Veteran Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza announced his retirement Sunday after a 19-season NHL career. The 38-year-old is moving into the Maple Leafs’ front office as a special assistant to GM Kyle Dubas.
Taken second overall by Ottawa in the 2001 draft, Spezza spent his first 11 seasons with the Senators before joining the Dallas Stars in 2014 and Toronto in 2019. Spezza finished with 995 points (363 goals and 632 assists) in 1,248 regular-season NHL games, with another 76 points (28 goals and 48 assists) in 97 playoff games.
The two-time NHL All-Star (2008, 2012) ranks in the top 100 on the NHL’s career list for games played (tied for 96th), assists (80th) and points (94th).
