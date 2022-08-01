BUDAPEST, Hungary — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix and stretch his lead to to 80 points in the standings over Charles Leclerc.
Verstappen’s eighth win of the season gives him 28 victories for his career. It was another dismal day for Ferrari as Leclerc finished sixth.
Even though his advantage keeps increasing, Verstappen is not thinking ahead.
“It’s of course a great lead,” he said. “But if you want to fight for championships, you can’t afford many mistakes.”
Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race. Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton finished second ahead of pole-sitter and teammate George Russell.
Carlos Sainz Jr. was fourth for Ferrari ahead of Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.
KENT, Wash. — Tony Schumacher raced to his 86th victory and first since 2020, beating Top Fuel points leader Brittany Force in the Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways. Robert Hight won for the sixth time this season in Funny Car, and Troy Coughlin Jr. topped the Pro Stock field for the first time.
BASEBALL
HOUSTON — Seattle star rookie Julio Rodríguez was placed on the injured list with a bruised right wrist Sunday after being hit by a pitch a night before.
Manager Scott Servais said X-rays were negative, but the center fielder was very sore and wouldn’t be able to hold a bat for at least five days. The team decided it was best to place him on the injured list so they could add another player to the roster.
MIAMI — New York Mets star Jacob deGrom will make his season debut against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday.
The 34-year-old right-hander has not pitched for the Mets since July 7, 2021. He was sidelined the final three months of last season with right forearm tightness and a sprained elbow, then was shut down late in spring training because of a stress reaction in his right scapula. DeGrom has made four minor league rehab starts totaling 12 2/3 innings.
GOLF
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — American Sean Crocker held off a spirited challenge from Eddie Pepperell to claim his first European tour title with a wire-to-wire victory in the Hero Open.
Crocker carded a final-round 68 at Fairmont St Andrews to finish 22-under par and a shot ahead of Pepperell, who had piled on the pressure with a closing 65.
IRVINE, Scotland — Ayaka Furue of Japan ran off six straight birdies in the middle of her round and rallied from a four-shot deficit with a 10-under 62 to win the Women’s Scottish Open on Sunday for her first LPGA Tour title.
Starting the final round four shots behind Celine Boutier of France, the 22-year-old finished the front nine with four straight birdies and added two more to start the back nine. She never let up, playing bogey-free to win by three. Boutier was still in good shape until making three bogeys on the back nine for a 69.
TENNIS
UMAG, Croatia — Second-seeded Jannik Sinner rallied from a set down in the final of the Croatia Open to beat top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-1, for his sixth career ATP title.
WARSAW, Poland — Fifth-seeded Caroline Garcia has defeated Ana Bogdan, 6-4, 6-1, to win the Poland Open for her ninth WTA title.
PRAGUE — Eighth-seeded Marie Bouzkova cruised past seventh-seeded Anastasia Potapova, 6-0, 6-3, to win the Prague Open for her first WTA title.
ATLANTA — Three years after triumphing at the Atlanta Open for the first time, Alex de Minaur defeated American Jenson Brooksby, 6-3, 6-3, on Sunday to lift the trophy at the ATP 250 for the second time. It is the 23-year-old’s first triumph since last June and his sixth ATP Tour title overall.
CYCLING
PLANCHE DES BELLES FILLES, France — Veteran rider Annemiek van Vleuten has won the women’s Tour de France for the first time by clinching the eighth and final stage in style.
The 39-year-old Van Vleuten won the stage by 30 seconds from Dutch countrywoman Demi Vollering, who also finished the race in second overall.
Italian rider Silvia Persico was third in the stage. In the overall standings Van Vleuten was 3:48 clear of Vollering and 6:35 ahead of Polish rider Katarzyna Niewiadoma in third spot.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
DALLAS — Amanda Nunes won a unanimous five-round decision over Julianna Peña in the main event of UFC 277 on Saturday night at American Airlines Center to regain the women’s bantamweight championship that she lost last December.
In the co-main event, Brandon Moreno defeated Kai Kara-France with a third-round TKO to win the interim championship in the men’s flyweight division.
