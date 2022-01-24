Jordan Lewis scored 24 points with six made 3-pointers, Queen Egbo had 14 points while setting a career high with 20 rebounds and No. 15 Baylor beat seventh-ranked Iowa State 87-61 on Sunday, handing the Cyclones’ their second consecutive loss.
Sarah Andrews added 18 points with four 3-pointers and NaLyssa Smith scored 17 points for the Bears (13-4, 3-2 Big 12), including the last seven points of their 19-0 run late in the third quarter.
It was the second loss in five days by the Cyclones (16-3, 5-2) to the No. 15 team. They lost Wednesday at home to Texas, which was tied with Baylor in the No. 15 spot in the weekly AP Top 25.
Baylor got its first win over a ranked team for first-year coach Nicki Collen. The Bears are 8-0 at home this season, and have won 15 in a row in the Ferrell Center since Iowa State won there last January to end a 61-game home winning streak that dated back to February 2017.
Ashley Joens, who missed the Texas game because of Big 12 health and safety protocols, returned to the lineup and led Iowa State with 19 points. Joens missed her first five shots before a 3-pointer from the top of the key at the end of the first quarter that put the Cyclones up 13-12. That was their last lead.
Egbo had two free throws and a jumper, and Smith had a jumper as Baylor scored the first six points of the second quarter and went on to outscore the Cyclones 27-15 before halftime. Lewis made three 3s and had 13 points over the final 6:43 of the first half.
No. 25 Iowa 82, Illinois 56 — At Iowa City: Monika Czinano scored 10 of her 21 points a decisive opening run and Iowa led by double figures for more than 34 minutes as the Hawkeyes earned their fifth consecutive win. Czinano, who shot 9 of 15 from the field, made a layup to open the scoring and her jumper with 2:35 left in the first quarter made it 15-2. Illinois made just 1 of 9 from the field and committed five of its six first-quarter turnovers during that stretch.
Caitlin Clark had 18 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Iowa (12-4, 6-1 Big Ten). Clark leads the nation in scoring at 26.2 points per game this season.
MEN
Marquette 75, No. 20 Xavier 64 — At Milwaukee: Justin Lewis had 20 points and 13 rebounds to pace Marquette. Paul Scruggs scored on a layup to get Xavier within 64-59, but the Musketeers did not get another field goal until Jack Nunge’s basket with 34 seconds left to make it 73-64.
No. 3 Arizona 96, California 71 — At Berkeley, Calif.: Christian Koloko had 19 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks to lead Arizona past California. Bennedict Mathurin added 14 points and eight rebounds for Arizona (16-1, 6-0 Pac-12), while Oumar Ballo scored 14 and Kerr Krissa had 13 with four 3-pointers.
No. 4 Purdue 80, Northwestern 60 — At West Lafayette, Ind.: Sasha Stefanovic scored 22 points to help Purdue beat Northwestern. Boilermakers coach Matt Painter tied Ward “Piggy” Lambert for second on the school’s career victories list with his 371st win at his alma mater. Painter and Lambert also are fifth in Big Ten history.
No. 21 Providence 69, Butler 62 — At Providence, R.I.: Nate Watson had 18 points and seven rebounds and Providence held off Butler. It was the third straight win for the Friars (16-2, 6-1 Big East), who remained unbeaten at home in conference play.