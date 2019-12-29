Nick Richards had 13 points, including seven consecutive ones in overtime, and No. 19 Kentucky scored the final eight points for a 78-70 victory over No. 3 Louisville in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday in a thrilling Bluegrass rivalry showdown.
Louisville led, 68-65, on Jordan Nwora’s 3-pointer with 2:20 left before Richards converted a 3-point play to make it 70-68. The junior forward added another layup and two more foul shots before Immanuel Quickley and Tyrese Maxey provided a six-point cushion from the line. Ashton Hagans’ dunk with 4.9 seconds left sealed the tense win at Rupp Arena.
Maxey’s free throws capped a career-best 27-point performance while Richards had 10 rebounds to end a two-game losing streak by the Wildcats (9-3). Quickley had 18 points for Kentucky, which shot 46% for its 10th win over Louisville in their last 13 meetings.
Steven Enoch had 18 points and Dwayne Sutton 14 for the Cardinals (11-2). Louisville shot just 40% and made just 3 of 9 in overtime. The Cards were also dreadful from the line, making just 9 of 20 free throws.
No. 4 Duke 75, Brown 50 — At Durham, N.C.: Vernon Carey Jr. scored 19 points to help Duke beat Brown on a day when the Blue Devils’ jump shots rarely fell.
No. 9 Memphis 97, New Orleans 55 — At Memphis, Tenn.: Precious Achiuwa had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Lester Quinones added 13 points as Memphis easily beat New Orleans.
No. 12 Butler 67, Louisiana-Monroe 36 — At Indianapolis: Derrik Smits scored 16 points off the bench to lead Butler to a victory over Louisiana-Monroe.
No. 15 San Diego State 73, Cal Poly 57 — At San Diego: Malachi Flynn had 14 points, seven assists, five rebounds and five steals as the Aztecs improved to 12-0.
No. 17 Florida State 88, North Alabama 71 — At Tallahassee, Fla.: Malik Osborne scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half as Florida State cruised to a win over North Alabama.