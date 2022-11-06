CHICAGO — Former NBA guard Ben Gordon has been arrested after a Chicago McDonald’s security guard was punched in the face, police said.
Gordon, 39, was charged with misdemeanor battery causing bodily harm and battery making physical contact, the Chicago Tribune reported Saturday.
Gordon, who played for four teams during his NBA career, was arrested about 3:30 a.m. Friday when police responded to a report of a disturbance by a man who was being escorted from the McDonald’s.
A 29-year-old man was hit in the face and thrown to the ground. A 21-year-old man was pushed and also thrown to the ground. Both men refused medical help.
Police said Gordon was arrested at the scene.
Gordon was charged last month with assault, resisting arrest, contempt and child endangerment in New York for allegedly punching his young son at LaGuardia Airport.
Gordon, who played collegiately at the University of Connecticut, was drafted by the Chicago Bulls in 2004 and played 11 seasons in the NBA with Chicago, Detroit, Charlotte and Orlando, most recently in the 2014-15 season with the Magic.
FOOTBALL
Packers activate Barnes from injured reserve
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers linebacker Krys Barnes has been activated from injured reserve, clearing the way for him to play today for the first time since the season’s opening week.
Barnes left with an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of a season-opening 23-7 loss at Minnesota. Barnes’ return should boost a defense that will be missing All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, who has been ruled out for Sunday’s game at Detroit (1-6) due to a knee injury.
Former Iowa assistant Brashier passes away
IOWA CITY — Long time University of Iowa assistant football coach Bill Brashier passed away Friday. He was 93. Services are pending.
Brashier joined Hayden Fry’s original coaching staff in 1978, serving as defensive secondary coach before being named defensive coordinator. He was named assistant head coach prior to the 1983 season. He retired from coaching following Iowa’s 38-18 victory over Washington in the Sun Bowl to conclude the 1995 season. During Brashier’s years at Iowa, the Hawkeyes won three Big Ten titles and appeared in 12 bowl games.
Missouri gives Drinkwitz 2-year extension
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz received a two-year contract extension Saturday, tying him to the Tigers through the 2027 season for a level of stability that has been missing from the program in recent years. His original six-year deal paid him $4 million annually before incentives.
HOCKEY
TAMPERE, Finland — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says Mitchell Miller is not eligible to play in the league. Bettman made his remarks one day after the defenseman signed an entry-level contract with the Boston Bruins.
The 20-year-old Miller, who played for Tri-City of the USHL last season, was selected by Arizona in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, but the Coyotes relinquished his draft rights for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities while in middle school. The Bruins signed Miller after spending several weeks during an evaluation period, but Bettman said the NHL was not consulted on the signing.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Connor Hellebuyck stopped all 28 shots he faced Saturday to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks. Josh Morrissey, Adam Lowry, Pierre Luc-Dubois and Nate Schmidt scored for the Jets.
HORSE RACING
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Unbeaten Flightline posted another dominating run, overtaking Life Is Good entering the top of the stretch and pulling away to an 8¼-length victory in the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic at Keeneland, all but locking up honors as Horse of the Year.
SOCCER
LOS ANGELES — Gareth Bale tied the score 3-3 on a dramatic header in the eighth minute of extra-time stoppage time, backup goalkeeper John McCarthy stopped two Philadelphia shots in the shootout, and Los Angeles FC beat the Union, 3-0, on penalty kicks to claim its first MLS Cup title on Saturday.
GOLF
Henley pours it on at Mayakoba
PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico — Russell Henley rolled in a 25-foot birdie putt on his first hole and never really let up Saturday until he had a 6-under 65 and doubled the size of his lead to six shots in the World Wide Technology at Mayakoba.
This is the sixth time Henley has had at least a share of the 54-hole lead on the PGA Tour, and while he has converted only one of them into a victory — his rookie start in 2013 in Hawaii — he has never had a lead like this.
Will Gordon bogeyed the 18th hole for a 68 to fall even farther back, tied with Patton Kizzire, who had a 67.
Ueda leads LPGA’s Toto Classic
SHIGA, Japan — Momoko Ueda of Japan shot a 4-under 68 on Saturday to take a one-stoke lead after three rounds of the Toto Classic. Ueda also held a one-shot lead after the second round. Ueda, who had a three-round total of 14-under 202, is one shot ahead of Gemma Dryburgh, who shot a 65 for the best round of the day. Pornanong Phatlum of Thailand also had a 65 but was far off the pace at the Seta Golf Course in western Japan.
TENNIS
Djokovic to face Rune in Paris final
PARIS — Novak Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas for the eighth straight time, edging an entertaining semifinal 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (4) to stay on track for a record-extending seventh Paris Masters title on Saturday. The 21-time Grand Slam champion next faces unseeded Danish teenager Holger Rune, who has never been in a Masters final.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.