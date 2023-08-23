CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox fired executive vice president Ken Williams and general manager Rick Hahn on Tuesday, cutting ties with their baseball leadership amid another disappointing season.
Williams, who originally joined the White Sox front office in 1992 as a scout, was in his 11th season as executive vice president after serving as the club’s general manager for 12 years. He was one of baseball’s most prominent Black executives. Hahn joined the organization in 2000 and had been the GM since October 2012.
Williams and Hahn helped Chicago win the 2005 World Series. The White Sox also won the AL Central in 2008 and made the playoffs in 2020 and 2021, but the franchise has fallen on hard times of late.
After going 81-81 last year, Chicago had a 49-76 record heading into Tuesday night’s game against Seattle. It had dropped seven of nine and 19 of 27 overall.
Rays’ Franco moved to administrative leave
NEW YORK — Wander Franco was placed on administrative leave indefinitely by Major League Baseball on Tuesday while authorities in the Dominican Republic investigate the Tampa Bay Rays’ All-Star shortstop for an alleged relationship with a minor.
The 22-year-old will be paid and receive service time while on administrative leave under an agreement with the players’ association that did not set a timetable for a decision on whether he will be disciplined by MLB.
Trout returns to Angels’ lineup
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Three-time AL MVP Mike Trout has returned to the Los Angeles Angels’ lineup after missing 38 games with a broken bone in his left hand. The Angels activated Trout before they hosted the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night.
Trout hasn’t played since July 3, when he broke the hamate bone by fouling off a pitch in the eighth inning. The 32-year-old superstar had surgery to repair the break, and he returned to the lineup seven weeks after the injury.
Yankees promote pair, activate Rodon
NEW YORK — Mired in their first eight-game losing streak since 1995, the New York Yankees added some youth by recalling outfielder Everson Pereira and infielder Oswald Peraza from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre on Tuesday.
New York also activated Carlos Rodón from the 15-day injured list to start the opener of a three-game series against Washington after the left-hander missed two weeks with a strained left hamstring.
Dodgers place Martinez on injured list
CLEVELAND — The Los Angeles Dodgers placed designated hitter J.D. Martinez on the injured list Tuesday with groin tightness, and expect him to be sidelined for several weeks.
Manager Dave Roberts said Martinez has been affected by lingering pain and the team felt the only remedy was for him to stop playing completely.
FOOTBALL
Father of Titans CB killed in explosion
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The father of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley died overnight in an explosion that destroyed the NFL player’s North Carolina home and left another person injured, authorities said Tuesday. Robert M. Farley, 61, was found dead in the debris of the Mooresville house Tuesday morning, said Kent Greene, director of Iredell County Fire Services and Emergency Management.
MRI on McLaurin’s toe negative
Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin had an MRI on a toe injury that showed no major damage, a person with knowledge of the tests said. X-rays taken Monday night on McLaurin were also negative. The combination of those results makes the Commanders optimistic about McLaurin playing in the season opener Sept. 10 against Arizona.
Washington RB Davis to miss season
Washington running back Cameron Davis is out for the season after suffering a lower body injury last week during practice. Washington coach Kalen DeBoer made the announcement on Tuesday. Davis, a 6-foot, 212-pound junior, ran for 522 yards and 13 touchdowns last season.
BASKETBALL
NBA fines Harden $100K for comments
NEW YORK — The NBA has fined Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden $100,000 for public comments he made about his status with the team. Harden made public comments on Aug. 14 and Aug. 17 saying he would not perform the services called for under his player contract unless he were traded to another team. The league talked to Harden as part of its investigation and confirmed that his comments referenced Harden’s belief that the 76ers would not grant his trade request.
TENNIS
Williams gives birth to 2nd child
Serena Williams has given birth to a baby girl, she posted Tuesday on Instagram, almost exactly a year after her last match as a tennis star. Adira River Ohanian is the second child — and second daughter — for the 41-year-old Williams and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Their first, Olympia, was born in 2017.