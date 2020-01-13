Kyrie Irving scored 21 points in 20 minutes of an easy return from a two-month absence with an injured right shoulder, leading the Brooklyn Nets to a 108-86 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday in New York.
Irving shot 10 for 11 from the field after missing 26 games with an impingement. The shoulder looked fine and his handle looked as good as ever while he dribbled his way around a hopeless Atlanta defense.
Energized by his return that still seemed a ways away just a week ago, the Nets led by 39 points and won their second straight after dropping seven in a row.
Cam Reddish scored 20 points for the Hawks. They played without star guard Trae Young because of a left hamstring injury and lost their fourth straight.
Jazz 127, Wizards 116 — At Washington: Bojan Bogdonovic scored 31 points, Rudy Gobert added 21 points and 14 rebounds and Utah beat Washington for its ninth straight victory.
Spurs 105, Raptors 104 — At Toronto: DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points, Rudy Gay had 15 and San Antonio overcame an 18-point deficit to beat Toronto.
Grizzlies 122, Warriors 102 — At Memphis, Tenn.: Jonas Valanciunas had 31 points and a season-high 19 rebounds and Memphis handed Golden State its eighth straight loss.
Knicks 124, Heat 121 — At New York: Julius Randle scored 26 points, RJ Barrett chipped in 23 and New York rallied to win. Kevin Knox had 17 points off the bench and Reggie Bullock added 16 to help the Knicks snap a five-game losing skid. Jimmy Butler had 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Heat.
Nuggets 114, Clippers 104— At Denver: Nikola Jokic led seven Denver players in double-figures with 20 points.
Suns 100, Hornets 92 — At Phoenix: Kelly Oubre Jr. poured in 25 points to lead Phoenix.