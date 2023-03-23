Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
EUGENE, Ore. — Max Klesmit scored 18 points, Chucky Hepburn made a 3-pointer with 55.4 seconds remaining and Wisconsin defeated Oregon 61-58 on Tuesday night in the NIT.
Wisconsin (20-14) advances to the semifinals in Las Vegas against North Texas on March 28.
Klesmit was 5 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the line for the Badgers. Hepburn scored 12 points. Steven Crowl had nine points and 10 rebounds.
The Ducks (21-15) were led by Keeshawn Barthelemy, who posted 15 points and six rebounds. Quincy Guerrier added 14 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Oregon.
