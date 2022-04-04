INDIANAPOLIS — Thad Matta is returning to Butler, hired on Sunday to coach the Bulldogs almost five years after he cited his health while stepping down at Ohio State. The 54-year-old Matta led Butler to a 24-8 record and an appearance in the 2001 NCAA Tournament during his only season as the head coach at his alma mater. He then had successful runs at Xavier and Ohio State. Matta spent the 2021-22 season as an associate athletic director for basketball administration at Indiana. Matta is replacing LaVall Jordan, who was fired Friday after two straight losing seasons. The Bulldogs were 14-19 this season and tied for ninth in the Big East at 6-14. After coaching Butler for the 2000-2001 season, Matta went 78-23 with three NCAA Tournament appearances in three seasons at Xavier. The Musketeers made the 2004 Elite Eight in Matta’s last year in charge. Matta went 337-123 in 13 seasons at Ohio State, leading the Buckeyes to two Final Fours in nine trips to the NCAA Tournament. BASEBALL PEORIA, Ariz. — The San Diego Padres bolstered their rotation on Sunday, acquiring left-hander Sean Manaea in a trade with the Oakland Athletics. San Diego got the 30-year-old Manaea and minor league right-hander Aaron Holiday from Oakland for pitching prospect Adrian Martinez and minor league infielder Euribiel Angeles. GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Chicago White Sox acquired Reese McGuire from the Toronto Blue Jays for Zack Collins on Sunday in a trade of reserve catchers. McGuire was selected by Pittsburgh in the first round of the 2013 amateur draft. He batted .253 with a homer and 10 RBIs in a career-high 78 games last year. Collins, 27, set career highs with a .210 batting average, four homers and 26 RBIs in 78 games for the AL Central champions last year. NEW YORK — New York’s baseball teams have swapped relievers, with the Mets sending right-hander Miguel Castro to the Yankees for left-hander Joely Rodriguez on Sunday. GOLF RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. — Jennifer Kupcho took the last victory leap into Poppie’s Pond late Sunday afternoon, ending a half-century run of the tournament best known as the Dinah Shore at Mission Hills. Six strokes ahead entering the round, Kupcho shot a 2-over 74 for a two-stroke victory over Jessica Korda in The Chevron Championship. The 24-year-old from Colorado finished at 14-under 274 for her first LPGA Tour title. BILOXI, Miss. — Steven Alker cruised to his second victory on the PGA Tour Champions, shooting a 7-under 65 in the final round Sunday to win the Rapiscan Systems Classic by six shots. Alker’s total of 18 under was a record at the event, which moved to Grand Bear Golf Club this year after 10 editions at Fallen Oak. Padraig Harrington shot 65 on Sunday to surge into a tie for second with Alex Cejka. Bob Estes, who started the day one shot back, slipped to third after shooting 71. RUNNING PARIS— Judith Jeptum of Kenya broke the Paris marathon record while Deso Gelmisa of Ethiopia won the men’s race on Sunday. Jeptum finished the 42.2-kilometer (26.2-mile) race in 2 hours, 19 minutes and 48 seconds in chilly conditions with a temperature of 2 degrees Celsius (36 degrees Fahrenheit) at the start of the event. In the men’s race, Gelmisa outsprinted fellow countryman and 2021 Chicago marathon winner Seifu Tura to finish in 2:05:07. HOCKEY CHICAGO — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks, 3-2, on Sunday night. Patrick Kane and Dylan Strome scored for Chicago. Kane was in the penalty box when Gostisbehere scored. MOTOR SPORTS Brittany Force (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car) and Erica Enders (Pro Stock) won titles Sunday in the NHRA Four Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It was the fourth of 22 stops on the NHRA circuit. TENNIS MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Spain finally has a Miami Open men’s champion: an 18-year-old who wasn’t even in the top 100 of the world rankings at this time a year ago and now heads into the clay-court season arguably playing as well as anyone. Carlos Alcaraz, the No. 14 seed, shook off a slow start to beat sixth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway 7-5, 6-4 in Sunday’s final.
INDIANAPOLIS — Thad Matta is returning to Butler, hired on Sunday to coach the Bulldogs almost five years after he cited his health while stepping down at Ohio State.
The 54-year-old Matta led Butler to a 24-8 record and an appearance in the 2001 NCAA Tournament during his only season as the head coach at his alma mater. He then had successful runs at Xavier and Ohio State.
Matta spent the 2021-22 season as an associate athletic director for basketball administration at Indiana.
Matta is replacing LaVall Jordan, who was fired Friday after two straight losing seasons. The Bulldogs were 14-19 this season and tied for ninth in the Big East at 6-14.
After coaching Butler for the 2000-2001 season, Matta went 78-23 with three NCAA Tournament appearances in three seasons at Xavier. The Musketeers made the 2004 Elite Eight in Matta’s last year in charge.
Matta went 337-123 in 13 seasons at Ohio State, leading the Buckeyes to two Final Fours in nine trips to the NCAA Tournament.
BASEBALL
PEORIA, Ariz. — The San Diego Padres bolstered their rotation on Sunday, acquiring left-hander Sean Manaea in a trade with the Oakland Athletics. San Diego got the 30-year-old Manaea and minor league right-hander Aaron Holiday from Oakland for pitching prospect Adrian Martinez and minor league infielder Euribiel Angeles.
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Chicago White Sox acquired Reese McGuire from the Toronto Blue Jays for Zack Collins on Sunday in a trade of reserve catchers.
McGuire was selected by Pittsburgh in the first round of the 2013 amateur draft. He batted .253 with a homer and 10 RBIs in a career-high 78 games last year. Collins, 27, set career highs with a .210 batting average, four homers and 26 RBIs in 78 games for the AL Central champions last year.
NEW YORK — New York’s baseball teams have swapped relievers, with the Mets sending right-hander Miguel Castro to the Yankees for left-hander Joely Rodriguez on Sunday.
GOLF
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. — Jennifer Kupcho took the last victory leap into Poppie’s Pond late Sunday afternoon, ending a half-century run of the tournament best known as the Dinah Shore at Mission Hills.
Six strokes ahead entering the round, Kupcho shot a 2-over 74 for a two-stroke victory over Jessica Korda in The Chevron Championship. The 24-year-old from Colorado finished at 14-under 274 for her first LPGA Tour title.
BILOXI, Miss. — Steven Alker cruised to his second victory on the PGA Tour Champions, shooting a 7-under 65 in the final round Sunday to win the Rapiscan Systems Classic by six shots.
Alker’s total of 18 under was a record at the event, which moved to Grand Bear Golf Club this year after 10 editions at Fallen Oak. Padraig Harrington shot 65 on Sunday to surge into a tie for second with Alex Cejka. Bob Estes, who started the day one shot back, slipped to third after shooting 71.
RUNNING
PARIS— Judith Jeptum of Kenya broke the Paris marathon record while Deso Gelmisa of Ethiopia won the men’s race on Sunday.
Jeptum finished the 42.2-kilometer (26.2-mile) race in 2 hours, 19 minutes and 48 seconds in chilly conditions with a temperature of 2 degrees Celsius (36 degrees Fahrenheit) at the start of the event. In the men’s race, Gelmisa outsprinted fellow countryman and 2021 Chicago marathon winner Seifu Tura to finish in 2:05:07.
HOCKEY
CHICAGO — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks, 3-2, on Sunday night.
Patrick Kane and Dylan Strome scored for Chicago. Kane was in the penalty box when Gostisbehere scored.
MOTOR SPORTS
Brittany Force (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car) and Erica Enders (Pro Stock) won titles Sunday in the NHRA Four Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It was the fourth of 22 stops on the NHRA circuit.
TENNIS
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Spain finally has a Miami Open men’s champion: an 18-year-old who wasn’t even in the top 100 of the world rankings at this time a year ago and now heads into the clay-court season arguably playing as well as anyone. Carlos Alcaraz, the No. 14 seed, shook off a slow start to beat sixth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway 7-5, 6-4 in Sunday’s final.