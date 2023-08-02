Framber Valdez threw the 16th no-hitter in Houston Astros history in a 2-0 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night in Houston.
Hours after the Astros reacquired ace Justin Verlander from the New York Mets, Valdez allowed just one baserunner on a walk in the fifth inning, but still faced the minimum thanks to a double play in that frame.
Gabriel Arias grounded out to start the ninth before Myles Straw lined out to center field. Cam Gallagher then lined out to Jeremy Pena to end it and set off the celebration.
Recommended for you
Valdez (9-7) raised his arms above his head and then clapped as a huge smile crossed his face.
The 29-year-old from the Dominican Republic had pitched five complete games, including two complete game shutouts before Tuesday’s gem.
The no-hitter was the third in the majors this season. New York Yankees right-hander Domingo Germán pitched a perfect game at Oakland on June 28, and Matt Manning, Alex Lange and Jason Foley of the Detroit Tigers threw a combined no-no against Toronto on July 8.
It’s Houston’s first no-hitter in the regular season since Cristian Javier, Hector Neris and Ryan Pressly combined to no-hit the Yankees on June 25, 2022, and the first by a single pitcher since Verlander against Toronto on Sept. 1, 2019.
Javier also started a combined no-hitter in Game 4 of last year’s World Series against the Phillies on Nov. 2, 2022. Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Pressly also pitched in that game.
Rangers 2, White Sox 0 — At Arlington, Texas: Andrew Heaney struck out 11 without a walk while throwing two-hit ball over six innings, Mitch Garver and Adolis Garcia hit solo homers and AL West-leading Texas beat Chicago.
Josh Sborz and Aroldis Chapman each pitched an inning before Will Smith’s perfect ninth for his 18th save in 20 chances to wrap up the Rangers’ eighth shutout this season.
Orioles 13, Blue Jays 3 — At Toronto: Anthony Santander hit his second career grand slam, Gunnar Henderson homered for the second straight game and AL-leading Baltimore remained unbeaten in Toronto this season, routing the Blue Jays.
Rays 5, Yankees 2 — At New York: Zach Eflin pitched six shutout innings of three-hit ball to become the American League’s first 12-game winner, Randy Arozarena hit a two-run homer off Carlos Rodón and Tampa Bay beat New York.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cubs 20, Reds 9 — At Chicago: Dansby Swanson homered twice, Patrick Wisdom, Cody Bellinger, Mike Tauchman, Miguel Amaya and Nico Hoerner also went deep as part of the Cubs’ 21-hit attack as Chicago halted a two-game skid in a rout over NL Central-leading Cincinnati.
Brewers 6, Nationals 4 — At Washington: Brice Turang and Joey Wiemer hit consecutive two-run singles as part of a four-run fourth inning, and Milwaukee defeated Washington to snap a four-game losing streak.
Milwaukee began the day 1½ games behind Cincinnati in the NL Central and tied with Arizona and Miami for the third wild-card spot.
Phillies 3, Marlins 1 — At Miami: Nick Castellanos slugged a tiebreaking two-run homer in the ninth inning to rally Philadelphia to a win over Miami.
Castellanos, who has been mired in an 8-for-68 skid in the second half of the season, drilled a slider from Marlins closer David Robertson over the wall in left-center to punctuate the three-run outburst in the inning.
INTERLEAGUE
Twins 3, Cardinals 2 — At St. Louis: Donovan Solano hit a tiebreaking, two-run single in the seventh inning and Pablo Lopez tossed six effective innings as AL Central-leading Minnesota snapped a five-game skid.
Braves 5, Angels 1 — At Atlanta: Michael Harris II ended a homer drought with two blasts, including a go-ahead shot in the fifth, Spencer Strider added to his majors-leading total with nine strikeouts and Atlanta beat Los Angeles.
Pirates 4, Tigers 1 — At Pittsburgh: Rookie Liover Peguero hit a two-run home run and Johan Oviedo pitched seven strong innings to lead Pittsburgh to a victory over slumping Detroit.