The Northern Iowa women’s basketball team fell behind early and never recovered in a 60-50 loss to Mississippi on Friday night in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament semifinals at My Town Movers Fieldhouse in Collierville, Tenn.
Western Dubuque alum Megan Maahs likely played her final game with the Panthers (17-13), finishing with seven points, six rebounds, three assists and a block in 27 minutes of action.
Maahs does have another year of eligibility if she chooses to use it, but earlier this year indicated that this would be her final season.
Karli Rucker was the only UNI player to crack double-figures in scoring with 16 points.
Shakira Austin scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Rebels (15-11), and Madison Scott added 14 points.
Ole Miss got out to a 20-11 lead by the end of the first quarter, and the Panthers could never quite catch up in shooting an arctic 18-for-57 from the field for a 31.6% clip.
The Rebels also won the rebounding battle, 41-29, and gained 13 on the offensive glass. UNI only led once early in the game for 19 seconds.
The Panthers were making their first appearance in the WNIT semifinals, having never previously advanced past the second round.
UNI dropped to 2-10 all-time in games against teams from the Southeastern Conference.