BOSTON — The reigning Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics suspended coach Ime Udoka after a months-long investigation by an outside law firm that found multiple violations of team policies but did not point to a larger cultural problem of sexual misconduct, owner Wyc Grousbeck said Friday.
“We go to great lengths ... to run the organization with the central core value of respect and freedom in the workplace from harassment or any unwelcome attention,” Grousbeck said at a news conference. “This feels very much, to me, like one of a kind. That’s my personal belief. But I’ll have to verify that.”
Neither Grousbeck nor president of basketball operations Brad Stevens would elaborate on the specifics of the violations or the private report that was delivered to the team two days ago. But a person with knowledge of the matter, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the details were not made public, told The Associated Press that it involved an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the organization.
Udoka’s multiple violations involved one woman, a Celtics spokesman said Friday. No one else in the organization is facing discipline, Grousbeck said, adding that the team will be vigilant to make sure that Udoka’s actions aren’t a signal that there is a larger problem.
Celtics’ Williams out 8-12 weeks
BOSTON — Celtics center Robert Williams III is expected to miss at least two months after undergoing surgery Friday on the left knee that caused him to miss time during Boston’s NBA Finals run last season.
The team said the arthroscopic procedure to remove loose bodies and address swelling was a success. He is expected to resume basketball activities in 8-12 weeks.
Lee, UCLA guard under Wooden, dies at 70
LOS ANGELES — Greg Lee, who helped UCLA to consecutive national championships in 1972 and ’73 as a starting guard under coach John Wooden, has died. He was 70.
Lee died at a San Diego hospital on Wednesday from an infection related to an immune disorder, the university said Thursday after being informed by his wife, Lisa.
FOOTBALL
Packers’ Watkins, Bucs’ Godwin out Sunday
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady and Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers will be working without some of their top receivers Sunday when the seven-time Super Bowl winner and four-time MVP face off.
The injury report released Friday ruled Green Bay’s Sammy Watkins and Tampa Bay’s Chris Godwin out for Sunday’s game at Tampa. The Buccaneers already were planning to play without wide receiver Mike Evans , who received a one-game suspension for his role in an on-field brawl during the Bucs’ 20-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints.
Green Bay police apologize to Dillon
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Packers running back A.J. Dillon has received an apology from the Green Bay police chief for the way an officer treated him during an exhibition soccer match at Lambeau Field. Chris Davis issued the apology Friday and said the police department directed “appropriate corrective action” to the officer involved as it completed an internal review of the July 23 incident.
Video posted on social media showed Dillon in the end zone greeting fans in the stands during a soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City FC. Dillon appeared to be on the verge of doing a Lambeau leap into the crowd when the video showed an officer grabbing him by the back of his collar and giving him a shove.
Browns linebacker Walker out for season
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns starting linebacker and team captain Anthony Walker Jr. will miss the rest of the season after tearing a quadriceps tendon in Thursday night’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Walker’s loss is a major blow on and off the field for the Browns. He’s one of their most popular and energetic leaders and the defense’s signal caller.
BASEBALL
MLB suspends 3 minor league pitchers
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball has suspended three minor league pitchers after they tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance. The penalties were announced on Friday. Melvi Acosta, a 27-year-old right-hander with Minnesota’s Triple-A affiliate in St. Paul, was suspended for 80 games without pay after testing positive for Stanozolol. Acosta played for three minor league teams this year, going 3-1.
TENNIS
Laver Cup protester sets court, arm on fire
LONDON — A protester lit a portion of the court and his arm on fire during a match at the Laver Cup tennis event Friday, hours before Roger Federer was scheduled to play for the final time before retiring.
The episode briefly delayed the action at the start of the second set of Stefanos Tsitsipas’ 6-2, 6-1 victory for Team Europe over Diego Schwartzman of Team World at the O2 Arena.
