CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs placed former NL Cy Young Award winner Jake Arrieta on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday because of an abrasion on his right thumb.
The Cubs also placed second baseman Nico Hoerner (strained left forearm) and reliever Dan Winkler (right triceps tendinitis) on the IL, recalled left-handed pitcher Kyle Ryan and right-handed pitcher Keegan Thompson and selected infielder Ildemaro Vargas from Triple-A Iowa.
Arrieta, in his second stint with the Cubs after signing as a free agent in the offseason, lasted a season-low 3 1/3 innings in a loss Friday at Cincinnati. Manager David Ross said the Cubs decided to skip Arrieta’s turn in the rotation after he threw a bullpen session on Monday. Adbert Alzolay will start in his place against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.
NEW YORK — Cincinnati Reds reliever Amir Garrett was suspended for seven games by Major League Baseball on Tuesday for his role in a benches-clearing incident Saturday.
Garrett was penalized for inciting the events in the top of the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs. Garrett appealed the discipline, which included a fine. No suspension will be served until the appeals process is complete.
Garrett struck out Anthony Rizzo with one out in the eighth with the Reds trailing by a run and celebrated by punching himself in the chest several times. Garrett appeared to yell something in Rizzo’s direction, and Chicago’s Javier Báez yelled at Garrett from the dugout. Garrett took a few steps in that direction, prompting both benches and bullpens to empty. Báez also was fined.
PHILADELPHIA — Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich is going back on the injured list just one day after getting activated. The Brewers announced Tuesday that Yelich was returning to the IL due to the lower back strain that has bothered the 2018 NL MVP for the last three weeks. The Brewers recalled outfielder Tyrone Taylor from Triple-A Nashville.
NEW YORK — Less than five weeks into the season, the New York Mets are making changes. The scuffling Mets fired hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant Tom Slater on Monday following a 6-5 loss in St. Louis that dropped them to 11-12.
FOOTBALL
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens have signed two-time Pro Bowl tackle Alejandro Villanueva to a two-year deal on Tuesday. The long-time starter for the division-rival Steelers, Villanueva was not re-signed by Pittsburgh. Villanueva spent six seasons with the Steelers, playing in 96 games.
BASKETBALL
CLEVELAND — Anderson Varejão, who was traded five years ago by the Cavaliers and missed out on an NBA title with them, signed a 10-day contract with the team on Tuesday to begin an end-of-season stint celebrating his 12-year run in Cleveland. The 38-year-old center hasn’t played in the NBA since 2017 with Golden State.
TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona women’s basketball coach Adia Barnes will receive $5.85 million as part of a five-year contract extension. Barnes has turned Arizona from an also-ran in the Pac-12 into a national championship contender. The Wildcats had the best season in program history in 2020-21, beating national powerhouse UConn in the Final Four to reach their first national championship game.
MILWAUKEE — Jim Paschke, the Milwaukee Bucks’ television play-by-play announcer for the last 35 years, plans to retire at the end of the season. Paschke announced his decision during an interview with two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo before the Bucks’ game with Brooklyn.
HOCKEY
Washington’s Tom Wilson was fined $5,000 by the NHL on Tuesday for roughing New York Rangers forward Pavel Buchnevich in the teams’ game Monday night at Madison Square Garden. The fine is the maximum allowable for the incident under the league’s collective bargaining agreement with players. Wilson’s salary this season is $4.1 million.
Wilson was given a double-minor penalty for roughing and a 10-minute misconduct after a scrum in which he appeared to punch Buchnevich, who was face down on the ice, and threw Artemi Panarin down to the ice. Panarin is out for the remainder of the season with a lower-body injury.
RALEIGH, N.C. — Andrei Svechnikov ended an eight-game goal drought by scoring twice to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-3 on Tuesday night.
Alex DeBrincat scored twice for the Blackhawks, who were eliminated from the playoff race with Monday’s 5-2 loss here. This was Chicago’s sixth straight loss.