APTOPIX WCup Morocco Spain Soccer
Morocco’s players celebrate after the penalty shootout at the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Morocco and Spain, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

 Luca Bruno

The first World Cup held in an Arab nation has produced the Arab world’s first quarterfinalist.

Morocco became only the fourth African country to reach the quarterfinals at the biggest soccer tournament in the world by beating Spain, 3-0, in a penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw through extra time in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

