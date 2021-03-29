The Arizona Diamondbacks are ready to open the season in familiar fashion: with Mad Bum on the mound.
Madison Bumgarner was tabbed by manager Torey Lovullo to make his second straight opening day start for the Diamondbacks on Thursday at San Diego.
The 31-year-old four-time All-Star struggled last season — his first in Arizona — going 1-4 with a 6.48 ERA. He was 2-1 with a 6.35 ERA in three spring starts, including allowing six earned runs against Cincinnati on Friday.
But Bumgarner, who signed a five-year, $85 million contract before last season, will still lead off a Diamondbacks rotation that includes Merrill Kelly, Caleb Smith, Taylor Widener and Luke Weaver. This will be the seventh opening day start in Bumgarner’s career after doing so five times with San Francisco.
The Yankees also are setting their rotation, announcing Sunday that Corey Kluber will follow ace Gerrit Cole against Toronto.
Kluber, who signed a one-year, $11 million contract with New York, has thrown one inning in a regular-season game since being hit on the right forearm by a comebacker on May 1, 2019, and none since tearing a muscle in his right shoulder in his Texas debut last July 26.
“We’ll be a little conservative out of the gates with him from a pitch count standpoint,” manager Aaron Boone said of the 34-year-old righty and two-time Cy Young Award winner.
Red Sox 8, Twins 3 — At Fort Myers, Fla.: Enrique Hernández and Franchy Cordero led off with back-to-back home runs off Minnesota’s José Berríos. Berríos made his fifth start for Minnesota, giving up three runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings.
Nationals 11, Cardinals 3 — At West Palm Beach, Fla.: Jon Lester made his third start in his first spring with Washington, allowing three runs — two earned — and five hits with two walks in 4 1/3 innings. St. Louis’ top pitching prospect Matthew Libatore made his first start in his fifth appearance, allowing two runs and three hits and two walks, striking out four of the seven batters he retired.
Rangers 12, Cubs 8 — At Surprise, Ariz.: Jake Arrieta gave up a walk to load the bases in the second, then hit a batter to force in the first run in a six-run second inning. He finished with four runs allowed on five hits over 2 2/3 innings. Joc Pederson belted his eighth home run of the spring for the Cubs with a man on in the fourth.
Brewers 7, Reds 1 (7) — At Phoenix: Corbin Burnes struck out nine Reds over his five-inning start, giving up just three hits, including a solo home run to Tyler Naquin. Burnes had a 1.65 ERA this spring in 21 1/3 innings with 35 strikeouts.
Avisaíl García hit a two-run homer in the first for Milwaukee. Christian Yelich tripled, and Jackie Bradley Jr. walked, singled and scored two runs.
Jeff Hoffman opened for the Reds and gave up four runs and three hits and two walks while getting just two outs. Sean Doolittle started the second inning and allowed two runs and three hits while striking out the only two batters he retired.
White Sox 7, Diamondbacks 4 — At Glendale, Ariz.: Dallas Keuchel struck out four in five innings for the White Sox, allowing two runs on five hits. Codi Heuer allowed a hit in the eighth and Liam Hendricks retired the side in the ninth. Matt Reynolds hit a two-run double in the eighth.
Royals 6, Rockies 3 — At Scottsdale, Ariz.: Royals starter Mike Minor allowed an earned run and five hits over five innings. Adalberto Mondesi singled and homered and Jorge Soler had two hits, including a double.