CLEVELAND — The Browns weren’t willing to wait for free agency or the NFL draft to get their No. 1 wide receiver.
Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry filled his club’s biggest need on Saturday by agreeing to acquire Amari Cooper in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Saturday.
The Browns would send a fifth- and sixth-round draft pick in 2022 to Dallas for Cooper, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the teams cannot complete the deal until the new league year begins Wednesday. ESPN was first to report the proposed trade.
Cooper would give the Browns a deep threat, filling the void left when Odell Beckham Jr. forced his release last season. He’d be a prime target for quarterback Baker Mayfield, assuming he returns as Cleveland’s starter following an injury-altered season.
The Cowboys were intent on dealing Cooper, who signed a five-year, $100 million contract extension in 2019 and hasn’t produced the way Dallas had hoped. He was likely to be released if the Cowboys couldn’t strike a deal, and the Browns jumped at the chance to get the 27-year-old before he hit the market.
ATLANTA — Just a few days before the league’s legal tampering period opens on Monday, the Falcons created $12 million in salary space by restructuring quarterback Matt Ryan’s contract on Friday, according to NFL Media.
Ryan is due to make $23.75 million in salary in 2022. His cap number was set to be $48.66 million. Ryan has restructured his contract four times to help the Falcons. He was signed to a six-year, $150 million contract in 2017.
BASKETBALL
LSU has fired men’s basketball coach Will Wade for cause amid “serious” allegations of NCAA violations, the university announced Saturday in a joint statement from its president and athletic director.
The firing comes the day after LSU was bounced from the Southeastern Conference Tournament by Arkansas, 79-67, in a quarterfinal game on Friday night.
Wade did not immediately return a message left on his personal phone by The Associated Press. The allegations against him stem from a wide FBI investigation into corrupt practices in college basketball that has implicated major programs including Arizona, Kansas, Louisville, Oklahoma State, North Carolina State and Auburn.
BASEBALL
Isiah Kiner-Falefa, the starting shortstop for the Texas Rangers who was supplanted by the blockbuster addition of Corey Seager, was traded Saturday to the Minnesota Twins for catcher Mitch Garver.
Texas also sent minor league right-hander Ronny Henriquez to Minnesota a day before the mandatory reporting date for players following the end of Major League Baseball’s 99-day lockout.
WASHINGTON — Right-handed reliever Steve Cishek and the Washington Nationals have agreed to a one-year contract for 2022, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Saturday.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced yet.
The Athletic first reported Cishek and Washington had a deal in place; MLB.com reported it is worth $1.75 million.
The 35-year-old Cishek, who throws side-arm, brings some much-needed, late-inning veteran experience to a Nationals bullpen that has been torn down as part of the team’s rebuild.
OAKLAND, Calif. — Right-hander Chris Bassitt, who made a remarkable recovery from a frightening line drive to the head last year, was traded by the Oakland Athletics to the New York Mets on Saturday for a pair of minor league pitchers. The Mets sent right-handers J.T. Ginn and Adam Oller to the A’s for Bassitt.
GOLF
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — In what already was the toughest pre-cut round at The Players Championship in 15 years, Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson managed to play bogey-free Saturday in ferocious wind on a day of far more spills than thrills.
The rain finally cleared out and the TPC Sawgrass got even more terrifying with gusts that approached 40 mph on a Stadium Course that can be punishing even in calm conditions.
Where that leaves Thomas (69) and Watson (68) won’t be determined until today when the second round is completed. The rain-plagued tournament is so far behind that 27 players have yet to start the second round.
Thomas and Watson shared the clubhouse lead at 3-under 141. They left in a tie for 15th, and six of the players ahead of them had not finished a single hole.