Nicholas Castellanos, Jason Heyward and Anthony Rizzo all homered to lead the Chicago Cubs to a 7-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday night in the MLB Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
The Cubs earned a rare road series victory after splitting the first two games in Pittsburgh. They hadn’t won a road series since the middle of May.
Castellanos hit a solo shot in the first inning, Heyward added another solo shot in the third, and Rizzo hit a two-run homer in the fifth. Kyle Schwarber hit a two-run single in the fourth, and Kris Bryant had an RBI double in the fifth.
Starling Marte helped the Pirates avoid a shutout with solo home run in the ninth.
Jose Quintana allowed five hits in seven shutout innings to earn the win.
Cardinals 5, Reds 4 — At Cincinnati: Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run homer, Tommy Edman added a solo shot among his three hits and St. Louis earned a split of the four-game series. Jack Flaherty (7-6) had his scoreless streak snapped at 23 innings, but allowed only one run in five frames as the Cardinals stayed in first place in the NL Central, just ahead of the Chicago Cubs.
Nationals 16, Brewers 8 — At Washington: Juan Soto hit two of Washington’s team record-tying eight homers in the rout of Milwaukee. Chase Anderson (5-3) lost for the first time since June 21, allowing a career-high ten runs on nine hits with one strikeout in 2 1/3 innings.
Braves 5, Dodgers 3 — At Atlanta: With All-Star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. benched for not hustling, Rafael Ortega stepped up with a sixth-inning grand slam to lift Atlanta over Los Angeles.
Padres 3, Phillies 2 — At Philadelphia: Austin Hedges had four hits, including a tiebreaking homer in the seventh, and Joey Lucchesi pitched six strong innings to lead San Diego past Philadelphia.
Rockies 7, Marlins 6 (10 innings) — At Denver: Garrett Hampson hit a bases-loaded single in the bottom of the 10th inning, and Colorado rallied to complete a three-game sweep of Miami.
Diamondbacks 6, Giants 1 — At Phoenix: Wilmer Flores and David Peralta homered, Merrill Kelly held San Francisco to one run in 5 2/3 innings, and Arizona avoided a four-game sweep.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Angels 9, White Sox 2 — At Anaheim, Calif.: Shohei Ohtani, Kole Calhoun, Matt Thaiss and Anthony Bemboom all homered to lead Los Angeles over Chicago. Thaiss hit a three-run homer in the second inning off White Sox starter Dylan Cease (5-6).
Astros 4, Athletics 1— At Oakland, Calif.: Zack Greinke threw seven smooth innings for his 200th win, pitching first-place Houston past Oakland to avoid a four-game sweep.
Indians 8, Yankees 4 — At New York: Mike Clevinger struck out 10 in five shutout innings to win his seventh straight decision, Mike Freeman had three extra-base hits and Cleveland tamed New York for a four-game split between AL pennant contenders.
Red Sox 13, Orioles 7 — At Boston: Rafael Devers went 4-for-5 with a homer, two doubles and four RBIs as Boston rallied from an early six-run deficit to complete a three-game sweep of Baltimore.
Rays 5, Tigers 4 — At Tampa, Fla.: Ji-Man Choi’s two-run single in the bottom of the ninth completed a rally from a late three-run deficit, and Tampa Bay kept itself in the AL’s second wild-card spot and avoided a series loss to woeful Detroit.
Twins 6, Rangers 3 — At Arlington, Texas: Jorge Polanco cleared the bases with a tiebreaking triple in the eighth inning, helping Minnesota to its first-ever four-game sweep of Texas.
Mariners 7, Blue Jays 0 — At Toronto: Yusei Kikuchi pitched his first shutout in the major leagues, throwing a two-hitter that led Seattle over Toronto.
INTERLEAGUE
Mets 11, Royals 5 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Pete Alonso hit his 40th home run to break the National League rookie record, capping a late outburst by New York.