ATLANTA — Jalen Carter’s next step in his attempts to preserve his status as a top prospect in next month’s NFL draft will be Georgia’s pro day on March 15, where he is expected to participate in workouts in front of coaches and general managers.
Carter, a defensive tackle who played a big role in the Bulldogs’ back-to-back national championships, has been widely projected as one of the top picks in the April 27 NFL draft. His draft outlook was potentially clouded by misdemeanor charges of racing and reckless driving in relation to the Jan. 15 crash that killed teammate Devin Willock and a Georgia recruiting staffer, 24-year-old Chandler LeCroy.
Police allege in an arrest warrant that Carter was racing his 2021 Jeep Trackhawk against the 2021 Ford Expedition driven by LeCroy at the time of the crash. Willock was a passenger in the SUV LeCroy was driving.
Recommended for you
NFL launches development program
INDIANAPOLIS — While the best college players showcase their skills at this week’s annual scouting combine, the NFL launched a professional development program Friday to provide current and former players opportunities to prepare for their future after football.
NFL Career Tours gives players exclusive access to major organizations to learn about various career opportunities and network with industry leaders. Sixty men will participate in the program this month to gain behind-the-scenes experience in entertainment, sports business, and the music industry.
UCLA’s Kelly signs 2-year extension
LOS ANGELES — Coach Chip Kelly has signed a two-year extension with UCLA that keeps him under contract through 2027, the school said Friday.
The Bruins were 8-4 last year and finished 21st in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll, the first time since 2014 that they had been ranked at the end of the season.
BASEBALL
Pair of minor league players suspended
NEW YORK — Miami Marlins infielder Carlos Santiago was suspended for 80 games and free agent pitcher Dalton Moats for 50 games following violations of the minor league drug program. Santiago tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug Stanozolol, the commissioner’s office said Friday. Moats had a second positive test for drug of abuse.
BASKETBALL
Magic lose Jonathan Isaac for season
Jonathan Isaac’s comeback story has been sidelined again by another season-ending injury, this time a torn adductor muscle. Isaac had surgery on Friday to repair the muscle and will miss the remainder of the regular season, the Magic said.
Former NBA player Morrow facing charges
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former NBA player Anthony Morrow is facing charges of assault on a female, assault by strangulation, communicating threats and second degree kidnapping in Charlotte.
According to Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s office arrest records, Morrow was arrested on Feb. 10 and released two days later on a $15,000 bond.
Former MSU guard Appling sentenced
DETROIT — Former Michigan State University basketball star Keith Damon Appling was sentenced Friday to up to 40 years in prison for fatally shooting a man in an argument over a gun in 2021.
A Wayne County Circuit Court judge ordered Appling, 31, to serve 18 to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder and two years for a firearms charge, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.
GOLF
Kitayama handles wind, Jon Rahm falters
ORLANDO, Fla. — Kurt Kitayama is used to battling some of the best players as he searches for his first PGA Tour win. His biggest challenge Friday was windy Bay Hill, and he handled that just fine with a 4-under 68 for an early lead in the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Jon Rahm finally looked human. His final five holes included a double bogey, three bogeys and a birdie for a round of 76.
auto racing
Elliott hurts leg in snowboarding accident
Chase Elliott injured his leg in a snowboarding accident in Colorado on Friday and will miss this weekend’s NASCAR race at Las Vegas.
Hendrick Motorsports said NASCAR’s most popular driver was scheduled to have surgery Friday evening. Josh Berry will drive the No. 9 Chevrolet on Sunday in place of Elliott.
“Chase’s health is our primary concern,” team owner Rick Hendrick said. “He’s spoken with several members of our team and is understandably disappointed to miss time in the car. Of course, he has our full support and we’ll provide any resources he needs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.