GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers says he will make a decision on his future "soon enough" as the four-time MVP quarterback ponders whether to play next season and if his future remains with the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers, 39, discussed his future while speaking on an episode of the "Aubrey Marcus Podcast" that was released Wednesday morning. He spent much of the 1 1/2-hour conversation describing his recent isolation retreat in which he said he spent four days alone in a dark room.

